The Super Bowl is this Sunday, February 9. If you don’t want to fumble your game day plans, check out our list of the neighborhood’s best bets for enjoying the big game at a local bar or at home this weekend.

Threes Brewing

Gotham Burger Social Club’s signature smash burger and a cold brew from Threes Brewing. Photo: Threes Brewing

Threes Brewing (113 Franklin Ave.), a Greenpoint brewery known for its lagers, hop-forward ales, and craft beers, will be showing the Super Bowl on multiple screens with sound on Sunday.

There will be pitchers of select beer for $22 and Gotham Burger Social Club’s signature smash burgers. The game day menu also includes specials like chopped cheese nachos, three kinds of wings, caramelized onion dip, mozzarella sticks, and more.

Bk Backyard

Bk Backyard (151 Banker St.) is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed Super Bowl party starting at noon on Sunday in its fully-enclosed, heated space.

The Puppy Bowl watch party will happen from 1 to 3 p.m. with dogs welcome to attend. It benefits the Best Friends Animal Society, which helped displaced animals in the Los Angeles fires.

The pre-game Super Bowl party will be from 3 to 6 p.m. with a live DJ, before kick off at 6:30 p.m.

General admission to the Puppy Bowl is $5, while a package costs $10 for one adult ticket, space for one dog, and a swag bag. Tickets to the Super Bowl party start at $25 for open seating and standing room.

Idle Mind Tavern

Idle Mind Tavern (623 Manhattan Ave.), the bar that took over the former home of Irene’s Place, is showing the big game on Sunday. Single bar stools and tables are both available. To serve a spot, email [email protected], DM them on Instagram, or simply ask the staff.

Carneval

Williamsburg’s Carneval (507 Grand St.) is hosting a Super Bowl watch party with big screens and sound. Fans can enjoy wing specials, sliders, ice-cold beer, and hookah all night long.

Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.) is hosting a watch party for all ages. Doors open at 5 p.m., and there is no cover to get in. You can even reserve a lane for the whole night to keep kids entertained.

The bowling alley and event space will be showing the Super Bowl on 14 HD screens with full concert surround sound, and there will be food and drink specials all night.

Kent Ale House

Williamsburg’s cozy Kent Ale House (51 Kent Ave.) will be showing the Super Bowl on several screens. Locals can email [email protected] for reservations and information about packages.

Berry Park

Berry Park (4 Berry St.), a huge bar in Williamsburg, is showing the Super Bowl. There will be $30 buckets and “half price half time” shots of Fireball. Email them at [email protected] for reservations.

Keg and Lantern

At both of their North Brooklyn locations at 97 Nassau Avenue and 104 South 4th Street, Keg and Lantern is offering trays of wings available for pickup if you’re having a party at home. The trays are $100 plus tax. The deadline to pre-order is Saturday, and all orders must be made in person or by phone and prepaid.

Pomp and Circumstance

Williamsburg’s Pomp and Circumstance (577 Lorimer St.) told Greenpointers that they are bringing back their popular lamb gyro for Super Bowl Sunday.

“This was something that we offered during the pandemic, and it built a following of its own,” the local spot said. The gyros are available to preorder for pick up on Sunday from 3 p.m. -6 p.m.