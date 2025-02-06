Miraculously, another weekend is upon us! Find ways to entertain yourself in and around the neighborhood, from reading to therapy dogs to sorting out your plans for the “the Big Game.”

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

FREE TAX HELP

While not sexiest of weekend activities, it is indeed tax season. Starting this week, AARP will be at the Greenpoint Library on Fridays through April 11 to help get your financial affairs in order with help from BPL’s Business & Career Center. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., individuals making $65,000 or less or $93,000 with dependents are invited to bring your government-issued ID, Social Security cards or ITIN letter(s), all 2024 wage statements, bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit, and any other relevant documents like a 1099-G (if you received Unemployment Insurance, etc), documentation of higher education expenses, childcare expenses, and your IRS IP PIN if applicable.

Assistance is offered for free on a walk-in basis, and AARP will take 20 appointments per session. More information here.

DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY RESOURCE FAIR

Greenpoint Library is truly the place to be this Friday. In the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility, Inclusive Services and the Brooklyn Family Support Service Council are hosting a resource fair about services and programs for people with autism, intellectual disabilities, or other developmental disabilities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come by to learn about Andrew Heiskell Braille and the Talking Book Library, the Center for Independence for the Disabled NY, Self Advocates of New York State (SANYS), NYC Human Rights Commission, the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, the Brooklyn Developmental Disability Council, and MTA’s Reduced Fare program and MTA accessibility advancements.

For more information about the fair, which is free to attend, call 718-264-5084 or email [email protected].

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

VALENTINE’S DAY CERAMICS MARKET

If you and/or your special someone love handcrafted, unique, and functional gifts, stop by to find the perfect piece during a ceramics market at Brooklyn Grain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be pottery and more available for purchase from over 20 local artists.

The market is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

THERAPY DOG READING HOUR

Have a kiddo trying to boost their confidence reading and in need of a captive audience? From 1 to 2 p.m., Greenpoint Library is letting kids ages 6-12 read to their certified therapy dog, Peppa. Each reader (there will be six spots per session) will get a turn reading Peppa the book of their choice for 10 minutes.

Sign-ups are available day of in person and are first come, first served.

PUPPY LOVE PAWTY

The pup love continues at JoJo & Co Pet Club. The doggie daycare spot is teaming up with Bond Vet to offer a pet-friendly celebration from 12 to 2 p.m. featuring games and photo ops, Valentine’s treats, a puppy kissing booth, prizes, and an opportunity for local pawrents to meet and mingle.

The event is free with RSVP here.

GREENCYCLE SWAP & SUMMER RESOURCE FAIR

While we’re certainly not out of the winter weather woods yet, if you’d like a wardrobe refresher without having to worry about shipping times, fashion waste, or your carbon footprint, look no further than Townsquare BK’s Greencycle Swap from 12 to 3 p.m. at John Ericsson Middle School (M.S. 126). Reuse, recycle, and renew men’s, women’s, children’s, and babies’ clothes and shoes, as well as books and toys. Items should be clean and in working condition. There will also be an exhibition for finding the perfect summer camp or other seasonal activities.

Sign up for the free swap here and RSVP for the resource fair here.

FLOWER CONCERT

Experience music in full bloom during a live concert surrounded by live flowers. The best part? You’re not the one tasked with keeping them alive! Coda Williamsburg is holding an immersive Flower Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. with an ultra-talented ensemble featuring a performance from renowned harpist Noir.

Tickets are $44.52 (including fees) and available here.

DISCO NIGHT

Disco is alive and well at the Polish and Slavic Center. Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy their 14th Disco Night featuring a Valentine’s theme with tunes played by DJ Daniel. This particular boogie wonderland has become a tradition at the PSC, and the hot ticket (with a Polish spin, of course) usually draws upwards of 200 attendees.

Tickets are available starting at $25 here or $30 at the door.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

As New York Fashion Week returns, you won’t have to take the trip into Manhattan to see impressive, innovative style, makeup, and art. Arab arts and culture center Funoon will be hosting the inaugural Arab New York Fashion Week blending fashion, culture, and music through runway walks, unique designs, and vibrant performances from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $33.85 and are available here.

KIDS PIZZA-MAKING CLASS

Sundays and comfort food are pretty much made for each other. Start that ethos young with a pizza-making class for kids of all ages at Salsa Pizzeria Napoletana from 3 to 5 p.m. The class will include pizza trivia, choose-your-own toppings, and accompanying snacks and drinks.

Registration is $60.11 (including fees) and available here.

SUPER BOWL

In case you’ve been living under a rock, it’s Super Bowl season. Whether you’re rooting for a team, living for the commercials, or looking forward to a Kendrick Lamar concert, there’s plenty to do locally.

Check out our event roundup here.