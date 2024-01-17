Williamsburg’s Grand Street Business Improvement District is hosting its own Restaurant Week for businesses located on Grand Street. This targeted initiative is not to be confused with New York City’s Restaurant Week which started on January 16.

Grand Street BID is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the Grand Street commercial district and community. The organization’s two-week celebration of local eateries begins on Monday, January 22 and runs through Sunday, February 4.

Grand Street Restaurant Week’s poster on Instagram.

Grand Street’s Restaurant Week is focused on dinner and offers more affordable menus than the city’s Restaurant Week. The prix-fixe dinner menus at participating restaurants range in price from $20 to $35. Diners can ask for these menus starting at 5 p.m.

A variety of Grand Street restaurants are represented during Restaurant Week. The 16 participating spots include Ammazzacaffè, Bahia, BK Jani, Carneval, Café Zouave, Dar525, Grand Morelos, Haab, Lucy’s Vietnamese, Los Tacos Mcondo, La Chacra, Mama Pho, Mad for Chicken, Taco Edition, The Clonard, and Thip Osha.

Williamsburg’s newest French bistro, Café Zouave, is offering a $35 menu, and Mama Pho is offering the lowest priced menu that includes an appetizer, entree, and beverage for $20. To see all of the restaurant’s specific prices and menus, visit Grand Street BID’s website.

v

The newly-opened French bistro, Café Zouave, in Williamsburg. Photo: Café Zouave

Grand Street BID is also offering the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to a Grand Street restaurant of your choice if you take a photo of you, your meal, or your friends and post it with the hashtag #DineOnGrand.

After Restaurant Week, Grand Street’s deals continue with the Grand Street Passport. The passport is a book that offers deals and free things at select restaurants, bars, and other locations in the Grand Street business district from February 15 – April 30.