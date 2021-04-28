New Yorkers know their pizza. Every neighborhood boasts extraordinary pizza and claims their local spot is the best in the city. It’s subjective, and oh so personal.

I’m here to tell you that New York’s best pizza is actually in Greenpoint. Obviously. There are several award-worthy pizzas in the neighborhood, and depending what you’re craving, our range of destination-worthy pies will suit your mood.

If you’re looking for a classic slice of cheese, something more exotic, or even something vegan, Greenpoint’s got you covered. Here’s where to get Greenpoint’s best pizza.

Paulie Gee’s

The Hellboy from Paulie Gee’s.

Paulie Gee’s (60 Greenpoint Ave.) is not your average pizza joint. It’s a destination. It is consistently on every list of NYC’s best pizza (for good reason) and it’s right here in Greenpoint.

The restaurant is cozy, romantically rustic and laid back. It’s the quintessential pizza restaurant. But what makes Paulie Gee’s special is the fantastic, incomparable pizza crafted with love by Paul Giannone.

One of the most popular pies is the Hellboy. Credit can be given to Mike Kurtz, inventor of Mike’s Hot Honey. He apprenticed at Paulie Gee’s and got Paulie to try his hot honey on pizza. Obviously Paulie loved it and drizzled it on some pies, soon inventing the Hellboy with fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Mike’s Hot Honey.

If you can’t take the heat, no need to get away of the kitchen, just try the Greenpointer. It comes with fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. Pizza is not usually referred to as refreshing, but this one is just that.

You can even get the Greenpointer as a vegan pizza, which tastes just as good. Paulie Gee’s offers 7 other delicious vegan pizzas.

They offer takeout but not delivery and are open Monday through Thursday 6 to 9pm, Friday 6 to 10pm, Saturday 5 to 10pm, and Sunday 5 to 9pm.

Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop

A slice of cheese from Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop.

Two blocks away from the original restaurant is Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop (110 Franklin St.) with one of the best slices of cheese pizza in the city. It has the perfect crust consistency with the right amount soft pillowy dough and a lot of crunch. The crust is complemented by the high quality, heavenly cheese and tomato sauce.

After digging into a slice of cheese, try a slice of the Mootz, cheesy perfection that will make you forget all about tomato sauce. It comes with fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano and is amazing.

Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop offers takeout and delivery and is open Sunday through Thursday noon to 9pm and Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm.

Fornino

A Margherita and a Four Cheese pizza with the Chopped salad from Fornino.

Fornino (849 Manhattan Ave.) is the pizza joint to hit if you’re looking for an enjoyable restaurant experience with delicious sides to complement your pie.

The pizzas are divided into three categories: first generation, second generation, and third generation. The first contains traditional Margherita pizza from Naples. The second features Italian classics with a twist and the third offers a large selection of pizzas with fun names and flavors. They all come in two sizes and you can make any of them gluten free or vegan.

The classic Margherita is a really good safe option, perfect for traditionalists or children.

The Calabrese is great for those who like a little spice. It has sopressata piccante, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, and oregano. If you’re in an adventurous mood, try the Al Roker with sopressata piccante, fontina, caramelized onion, roast pepper, tomato, mozzarella, and rosemary. The combination of the flavors really works.

Fornino offers excellent and filling salads and tasty appetizers like arancini and fried smashed potatoes. My personal favorite is the chopped salad.

Fornino is currently closed on Mondays and open Tuesday to Friday from 5 to 10pm, Saturday 12 to 10pm, and Sunday 12 to 9pm. They offer takeout and delivery.

Mario’s Pizza

A 14-inch cheese pie from Mario’s Pizza.

Mario’s Pizza (940 Manhattan Ave.) was a nice pandemic surprise. Mario’s opened last October, a challenging time to open any restaurant, but especially tough going up against some of New York’s established pizza places in the neighborhood.

After trying several of the under-the-radar pizza joints in Greenpoint, Mario’s really stood out. The pizzas taste shockingly good. They are really cheesy with a nice solid crust. The ingredients all taste very high quality. You can get a 14-inch or an 18-inch pie. I’d recommend getting a few of the smaller pies to try different toppings.

Mario’s is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 10pm and Sunday noon to 8pm. They have takeout and delivery.

Screamer’s Pizza

A vegan “Pepperoni” pie with seitan pepperoni from Screamer’s.

Screamer’s Pizza (620 Manhattan Ave.) is the only all-vegan pizza place to make the list. The incredible pies and cool 80’s vibe have won them a loyal following and unbeatable reviews. It’s the type of place that can win over even the most staunch non-vegan in your group.

Screamers large selection of vegan pizzas use ingredients like seitan pepperoni and almond ricotta and vegan cheese calzones. One of the most popular menu items is the Screamer Pizza which has garlic oil, vegan cheese, cremini mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, parsley flakes, and almond Parmesan. If mushrooms aren’t your thing, go for the classic pepperoni with tomato sauce, vegan cheese, and seitan pepperoni.

Screamer’s Pizza offers delivery and takeout and is open everyday from noon to 10pm.

Franklin Street Pizza

A slice of Sicilian from Franklin Street Pizza.

Franklin Street Pizza (109 Franklin St.) is perhaps the most traditional pizza place on this list. It’s the type of spot that you order from when you want good, affordable pizza fast.

Upon arrival, the pizza was hot and fresh. The crust was crunchy, the cheese was gooey, and the pizza tasted great. My recommendation is the Sicilian, a thicker take on traditional cheese. Franklin Street also offers a large menu other than pizza including calzones, Stromboli’s, Italian heroes, pastas, and even catering.

Franklin Street is open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 10pm and Sunday from noon to 10pm. They have takeout and delivery.

Milk and Roses

A personal pizza with a side of ambience at Milk and Roses.

Milk and Roses (1110 Manhattan Ave.) is certainly the most romantic pizza place on this list. Admittedly, Milk and Roses is really more of a gorgeous Italian restaurant with good pizza on the menu, but it’s the perfect choice if you want to impress a date who loves pizza.

The restaurant has recently reopened to much neighborhood anticipation Snag a spot in the cozy, tree-covered back patio and enjoy!

Milk and Roses is open Monday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 1am, and Sunday noon to 11pm. Plus, they offer takeout and delivery.