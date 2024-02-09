Bk Backyard (86 N 11th St.), an outdoor sports bar in Williamsburg, has a packed lineup on Super Bowl Sunday with live performances, DJ sets, open bars and activations from sponsors, the Puppy Bowl, a Valentine’s Rose Pop-Up by Greg’s Trees, and of course, a watch party for the big game.

This week, Bk Backyard has shared a recipe for their Teremana Touchdown, a cocktail with tequila and apple cider. It’s an elevated choice to sip during the Super Bowl this weekend.

Learn how to make Bk Backyard’s Teremana Touchdown below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Bk Backyard’s Teremana Touchdown

Ingredients

2 ounces of Teremana Reposado Tequila

v

4 ounces of apple cider

.5 ounce of honey

Directions

1. In a mixing glass or shaker, add the Teremana Reposado Tequila, the apple cider, and the honey.

2. Shake the ingredients well in the shaker for about 15-20 seconds. (This helps to ensure the honey is well mixed.)

3. Fill a glass with ice and strain the mixture into it.

4. Enjoy!