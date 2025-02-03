Valentine’s Day is next Friday, and Greenpoint and Williamsburg are offering many ways to mark the holiday this year. Enjoy a multi-course meal at one of the neighborhood’s more romantic spots or have a low-key night in with your love. There’s even a matchmaking party if you haven’t found your Valentine yet and free drinks for restaurant workers.

Check out our list below for all the ways you can celebrate love in North Brooklyn this Valentine’s Day.

Nerina

The dining room at Nerina. Photo: Matthew James Ortiz Photography, MJO Studio

Greenpoint newcomer Nerina (35 Commercial Street) is offering a Greek mezze-style tasting menu for Valentine’s Day. The special menu begins with a selection of house-made spreads and pita, followed by striped bass crudo, radicchio and pomegranate salad, and honey-roasted carrots. The feast continues with seared scallops, lobster orzotto pasta, and grilled filet mignon, followed by a dessert of blonde chocolate mousse. Reservations for two are $195.

Lingo

On February 14, Greenpoint’s Lingo (27 Greenpoint Ave.) will be offering a five-course tasting menu courtesy of Chef Emily Yuen who was recently named a semifinalist in New York’s Best Chef category for the 2025 James Beard Awards. Lingo’s Valentine’s Day menu is priced at $120 per person and will include decadent items like foie gras, oysters, steak, and citrus meringue for dessert.

Chinta Thai

Greenpoint’s Chinta Thai (157 Franklin St.) is offering a special five-course tasting menu for $160 per person, which includes bottomless sparkling wine. The menu starts with an amuse-bouche of chor ma-lee, followed by tom yum potato pave and tom kha lagoon. Next is woonsen lobster and beef garlic fried rice, followed by lychee rose sorbet for dessert.

Sama Street

Greenpoint’s Sama Street (988 Manhattan Ave.) is offering a special five-course menu that includes dessert and a round of cocktails. The meal is $75 per person and offered only on February 14.

K’Far

K’Far’s atrium. Photo: Michael Persico

Williamsburg’s K’Far (97 Wythe Ave.)at The Hoxton Hotel is serving a special Valentine’s Day menu for $95 per person that includes supplements and special dishes only available on February 14.

Shota Omakase

The entrance of Shota Omakase in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg’s Shota Omakase (50 South 3rd St.), which recently received a Michelin star for the first time, will offer a special 19-course omakase menu crafted with the finest imported ingredients alongside luxurious touches like black truffles and other seasonal delights. The menu is $295 per person and will be offered for three nights, from February 13 through 15.

Restaurant Yuu

Restaurant Yuu’s love letter cake. Photo: Restaurant Yuu

Michelin-starred Restaurant Yuu (55 Nassau Ave.), is serving a special 10-course tasting menu on February 14 and 15, created by Executive Chef and Owner Yuu Shimano. Seating times are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with with capacity for 18 guests during each seating.

The Valentine’s Day menu, priced at $360 per person, includes Chef Shimano’s signature caviar toast, wagyu Rossini, and Spanish mackerel. After the main dishes, guests will be escorted to an intimate part of the restaurant called the salon to indulge in Executive Pastry Chef Masaki Takahashi’s beautifully designed mignardise creations that are accompanied by tea, coffee, or digestifs.

Restaurant Yuu is also offering a Love Letter cake from Executive Pastry Chef Masaki Takahashi. This limited-edition creation, designed to resemble a handwritten letter, is a luxurious premium chocolate cake filled with a rich raspberry chocolate mousse and tied within a chestnut ribbon and sealed with a red seal. Each Love Letter costs $80. On February 14, starting at 12 p.m., cakes will be available for pick-up at MOGMOG, a Japanese market in Long Island City.

Fulgurances

Fulgurances (132 Franklin St.) is offering a “fun and unique” Valentine’s Day tasting menu on February 14 from Chef Rasika Venkatesa. The menu will include dishes like caviar keerai vadai, beet poriyal tartare, lobster with sweet potato, kinni kozhi guinea hen, and ras malai tres leches. Vegetarian options are available upon request.

Field Guide

Williamsburg’s Field Guide (235 Kent Ave.) is offering a three-course prix fixe menu with optional wine pairings that is available on February 14, 15, or 16. The meal is $95 per person, and wine pairings are either $50 or $95 per person.

The special menu includes shared dishes for the table like brandywine tomato salad with apple and rose, sourdough corn rolls with citrus meadow butter, orange pavlova, and chocolate mignardises. Guests will choose individual main courses from items like cinnamon pappardelle with duck ragu and 24-month parmesan, short rib pot roast with root vegetable confit and sauce choron, and rainbow trout with winter squashes and apple crème fraîche.

Field Guide is also offering something extra for industry workers on Sunday, February 16. Field Guide told Greenpointers that anyone who makes a makes a reservation and mentions where they work, will get their first round of drinks on the house. “We’d love to give them the chance to enjoy a meal with a loved one, since they probably miss out on this busy holiday,” Field Guide said.

Edy’s Grocer

Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.) is hosting its fourth annual Valentine’s Day dinner on Friday, February 14. For the dinner, Edy’s is collaborating with Broma Bakery to feature a classic Italian steakhouse dinner plus a dessert bar.

Fornino

Looking to stay in? Greenpoint’s Fornino (849 Manhattan Avenue) is selling a Pizza Love Kit for $110. It includes an imported cheese and fruit plate, a large salad, two heart-shaped pizzas, tiramisu, chocolates, strawberries, and your choice of a bottle of red, white, or bubbly wine. The kit will be available for pickup on Friday, February 14, beginning at 4 p.m.

Plus, all month long at Fornino, you can request for any small pizza to be made heart-shaped at no extra cost.

BABA on Withers

Williamsburg’s BABA on Withers (47 Withers St.) is doing something a little different for Valentine’s Day. The wine bar and bistro is hosting a matchmaking party on February 14, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. The evening offers a unique blend of fun, including backyard wine flip cup, tarot readings, Jell-O shots, and a special matchmaking experience hosted by two local matchmakers. Admission is $20.

From 10 p.m. – 2 a.m., BABA on Withers is hosting an after party with a DJ and more flip cup and tarot reading. Admission is $10 and includes a free Jell-O shot.