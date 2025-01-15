Greenpoint’s Fornino (849 Manhattan Ave.) is hosting a new intimate dinner series with Owner and Chef Michael Ayoub called Mondays with Michael.

On the second Monday of each month at Fornino’s flagship location on Manhattan Avenue, Chef Ayoub will cook “a meticulously curated five-course tasting menu” in the Italian restaurant’s signature wood-burning oven.

A dish from the first dinner in the series Mondays with Michael. Photo: Arielle Shannon

Fornino told Greenpointers that the menu for each dinner in the series will change every month and remain a secret until served, revealed to diners when they when sit down at the table.

The first dinner, which was this week on on January 13, included an appetizer with mushrooms, cauliflower and sunchoke, followed by pizza with ricotta and truffles, 11 layer pasta, chicken with polenta, and baked Alaska for dessert.

A dish from the first dinner in the series Mondays with Michael. Photo: Arielle Shannon

With the dinners, Chef Ayoub hopes to “foster a sense of connection between the chef, his guests and the neighborhood.” Fornino calls the series is “a love letter to Brooklyn” and “to Fornino’s loyal patrons.”

The Monday with Michael dinner series costs $55 per person for a five-course meal with an optional wine pairing for $35. Gluten-free and vegetarian modifications will be available.

The second dinner in the series Mondays with Michael will be on February 10.