Field Guide (235 Kent Ave.), a 60-seat modern American restaurant focused on fine dining, has opened in Williamsburg.

It’s the first time that North Brooklyn local Chef Tim Meyers is helming his own kitchen, but he comes with quite the resume. Chef Meyers previously worked at some of the city’s best restaurants including Eleven Madison Park, Blanca, Charlie Bird and Roberta’s.

Chef Meyers told Greenpointers that he chose to open Field Guide in Williamsburg because the neighborhood has “matured” and “people here are constantly looking for new, creative dining experiences.”

“Being in a place that’s already established as a culinary destination gives me a chance to compete at the top level and carve out my own space,” Chef Meyers continued, adding that he appreciates the restaurant’s proximity to the new developments at Domino Park which he hopes will lead to more foot traffic and buzz.

Field Guide’s tomato and apple salad. Photo: Oliver Jevremov

The cuisine at Field Guide is inspired by Chef Meyers’ childhood. The team previously shared that the food is inspired by “flavors of the American countryside” and reframes “the traditional farm-to-table concept for the modern palate.”

Don’t be fooled by this rustic description; the restaurant is candle-lit with white-linen tablecloths. Yet, the menu prices are not as outrageous as other new spots in the area.

Field Guide’s chicken breast. Photo: Oliver Jevremov

The menu is a tight, meat and fish-forward list. Appetizer highlights include a fig-wrapped pork and pistachio terrine, chilled shrimp with ginger rooibos tea in a vanilla-lime vinaigrette, a unique tomato and apple salad, and Hokkaido scallops in a porcini mushroom broth with a turnip purée and bottarga.

Entree options include rainbow trout with sunchoke chips and celery root purée, chicken breast with chamomile yogurt, pork loin with blackberry-shiso compote and sweet corn purée, and beef tenderloin with sunflower crumble and chanterelle mushrooms.

The menu concludes with three dessert options. There’s a brie and plum cream puff, buckwheat chocolate cake, and citrus cream and meringue.

A view of Field Guide’s interior.

Like many fine dining restaurants, Field Guide is also a destination for wine. Mackenzie Khosla, previously of Pasquale Jones, is in charge of Field Guide’s wine program. The program offers a variety of bottles from the United States, France, Italy and a few other regions.

Field Guide is open everyday for dinner starting at 5 p.m.