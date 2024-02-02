Greenpoint’s favorite Lebanese market, Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.), has expanded its offerings with a new evening menu, extended hours, and indoor seating, completing the owner’s dream transformation from a grocery store to a market and cafe combination.

The renovated interior of Edy’s Grocer, with the addition of indoor seating. Photo: Anna Maria Lopez

While announcing the expansion on Instagram, Edy’s Grocer said, “During the pandemic it was hard to imagine the day that we could finally welcome you to our grocer for dine-in, but this pivot away from deli and into a cafe concept has been a total dream come true.”

Diners trying the new mezze bar options at Edy’s Grocer. Photo: Anna Maria Lopez

Edy Massih, the owner of Edy’s, told Greenpointers that he decided to extend the market’s hours because “life has changed” after the pandemic.

“When we first opened up at the beginning of the pandemic in August of 2020, the neighborhood was different, people were working from home and coming into the grocer for breakfast and lunch…now our local community is going into the office Monday – Friday and are not able to catch us before or after their commute,” Massih elaborated.

“So, I decided to pivot and change up our hours and bring them their favorite day time eats to our new night time concept,” he said.

A mezze board from Edy’s new expanded menu. Photo: Anna Maria Lopez

The evening mezze bar menu starts with an interactive section. Diners can build their own boards, choosing their favorite dips, veggies, pickles, nuts and bread. Each board serves two people and costs $25.

The menu also offers small bites at $10 each, which are “a variety of our communities favorite snacks and catered items,” Edy told Greenpointers. Examples include seared halloumi cheese with fig jam, Aleppo garlic cocktail shrimp, lemony carrots and lupini beans, and za’atar focaccia with warm olives.

The Aleppo garlic cocktail shrimp, one of the small bites on Edy’s new menu. Photo: Anna Maria Lopez

The food options conclude with four desserts including one of Massih’s favorite recipes, the halva labneh mousse, which is from his new cookbook Keep It Zesty coming out in May.

To complement the new evening service, Edy’s Grocer now has a beer and wine license. The beverage menu includes wine by the glass and bottle, Lebanese beers, and non-alcoholic options like pine nut rose iced tea. The most surprising and fun menu item is right at the top: a solid wiggle shot with Edy’s zesty pomegranate French 75.

Seating inside Edy’s Grocer. Photo: Anna Maria Lopez

“The addition of the new mezze bar offers a new Lebanese experience with an affordable dinner…and an opportunity to come and enjoy the grocer’s food after work and at night while enjoying some beer and wine with friends,” Massih said.

The mezze bar and evening service at Edy’s Grocer is open Tuesday through Friday 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.