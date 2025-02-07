Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It can be easy to feel disheartened considering the current state of the world, but if anything gives me solace, it’s that our Greenpoint and Williamsburg neighbors always fight to protect each other.

Case in point — this month sees plenty of community meetings tackling critical local issues, from a “Know Your Immigration Rights” training to status updates on the future of the CitiStorage lot. A new all-gender beauty pageant hopes to provide some laughter and levity, all while raising money for a good cause.

And if that’s not enough to give you hope, there’s always pizza and pancakes.

Like the proverbial phoenix from the ashes, St. Anselm steakhouse will soon rise again after a devastating fire. Unfortunately, The Buttery Bar has closed.

We’ve got your local guides on where to spend Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday. One place hosting a Super Bowl shindig, Bk Backyard, shared a recipe for a fun cocktail. For more weekend plans, check out our guide here.

In and around North Brooklyn

Here’s a way you can always give back— a blood drive (mark your calendars for Feb. 25).

A Williamsburg contractor is being accused of using money meant for a home renovation on luxury goods.

A car drove into a McDonalds on Broadway.

Greenpoint’s state senator, Kristen Gonzalez, whose district includes NYU Langone, held a press conference to call on the hospital to reinstate gender-affirming care for trans youth.