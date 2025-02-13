Happy almost-Valentine’s Day! Love (among other pollutants!) is in the air and these events are in the neighborhood.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

VALENTINE’S ROUNDUP

If you’ve just realized what today’s date is and are scrambling to make a reservation somewhere or lock in plans, first of all, good luck! Secondly, we’ve compiled a non-exhaustive list of restaurant specials, tasting menus, and niche events here to give you some ideas.

V-DAY POP-UP AND PARTY

Celebrate love in all its forms and bring your date, BFF, or enjoy some solo self-care during a holiday pop-up at Million Goods starting at 3 p.m. Treat yourself and your loved ones to stunning florals, handcrafted jewelry, and wine and beer all day, plus live music and dancing starting at 8 p.m.

The event is free and RSVP is available here.

VALENTINE’S DAY DROP-OFF

Parents, you don’t have to forego date night for the sake of your little ones. PLAY Kids is hosting a love-filled drop-off event of safe chaperoned open play, crafts, dinner, a screening of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, and more while you enjoy your night out from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (or as early as 4 p.m.)

Registration is $42 and available here.

DON JULIO BALL DEL AMOR

RuPaul’s Drag Race and Valentine’s Day…name a better combo. The Werk Room, Arlo’s weekly larger-than-life Drag Race viewing party, is throwing a Valentine’s ball following the episode, complete with a meet and greet, live shows, and all-night party. Jewels Sparkles, Mirage, and Elektra Vandergeld will be in attendance to perform and take on the runway set to music from Luis Fernando and hosted by Janelle No 5 and Essa Noche. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $21.78 and are available here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

TOOL WORKSHOP

In case you missed it, the Greenpoint Library has its very own tool library! However, if your sanding skills aren’t quite up to snuff, the library is also hosting a hands-on workshop on common woodworking tools like orbital sanders and routers taught by educators and artists Derek Haffar and Jim Osman from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is free and first come, first served for adults and teens ages 14 and up (accompanied by a parent) — space is limited to 12 spots.

FAMILY VALENTINE’S EVENT

The lovefest doesn’t have to end abruptly when the clock strikes midnight. Play Lab is throwing a family-friendly Valentine’s Day community event geared towards kids ages 2 to 6 and their parents. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be open play, a bouncy castle, heart tote bag printing, themed Oobleck, sun catcher craft, and treats like chocolate and strawberries.

Tickets are $45 (good for one child and one adult) and available here.

PAINTED CUT-PAPER ART WORKSHOP

A work of art is just a few snips away! Kind of. Greenpoint Library is hosting a paint-and-cut-paper workshop taught by Brooklyn artist Cherry Yiu from 2 to 4 p.m. All supplies will be provided and artists of all levels are welcome, including beginners.

The workshop is free, but registration is required here.

YIN YOGA WITH LIVE MUSIC

Soak up some extra relaxation and restoration during a candlelit Yin yoga practice punctuated by live acoustic music at Yoga Space. The two-hour class from 4 to 6 p.m. will weave mindful movement with intentional sound through a curated sequence of Yin postures designed to release tension in the body set to specific music for each pose.

Registration is $45 and available here.

PHIL COLLINS DAY 2025

Greenpoint’s favorite (and likely, only?) event centered on an 80s solo act returns for another fun year, with a new location at Berry Park. Stop by from 5 to 9 pm for themed activities, an all-Phil Collins playlist, themed cocktails, and more!

Photo courtesy of Ben Weiss

The event is free and open to all ages. There will be a raffle to benefit the Brooklyn Music School, in order to support music education for the future Phil Collinses (or even Peter Gabriels) in our midst.

DATE-A-COMIC

You may have missed the deadline for a Valentine by a hair, but that’s no reason to stop trying to find your perfect match. Date-A-Comic is celebrating its first anniversary with a show featuring six of what have been declared the “most dateable comics in New York” for your consideration at Cafe Balearica from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Throughout the show, comics will tell jokes and be interrogated by hosts McKenna Moore and Natalie Haytayan on a mission to be wingwomen for the audience.

Tickets are $17.85 (including fees) and available here.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

FOOD DRIVE

Spreading love is indeed the Brooklyn way, Hallmark holidays aside, so mutual aid group Community is the Way is hosting another installment of their monthly food drive to help neighbors dealing with food insecurity. The drive is happening at Spritzenhaus from 2 to 5 p.m., and they welcome donations of canned food, cat food, pasta sauce, small boxes/bags of rice, noodles, and condiments, but any non-expired, non-perishable food is welcome and will be donated to Food for Brooklyn.

PARTNER BODY AWARENESS WORKSHOP

Queer Fitness Collective is back at Triskelion Arts this weekend for a Valentine’s partner special at 2:15 p.m. This workshop is all about building a deeper connection with your body through partnering exercises that force you to move with awareness, trust, and creativity followed by a short jam session at the end, all in a fun and supportive environment (no experience is required!) led by dancer-choreographer Shannon Yu. And partners don’t have to be romantic — bring a friend, roommate, family member, or even just show up solo.

The workshop is a sliding scale of $10-$25 at the door; RSVP here.

IMPROV D&D VALENTINE’S DAY SHOW

Grab the DM of your heart and head to Last Place on Earth for a special Valentine’s Day-themed Dungeons and Dragons improv show at 7 p.m. In this version, you’re practically the d20 as the story and characters are shaped by audience suggestions and spell scrolls shared at the beginning of the show. And no D&D experience is required — it may actually be even funnier that way!

Admission is free with a purchase at the cafe; RSVP here.

ANNUAL PRESIDENTS DAY PARTY

No work on Monday? Celebrate with a late night out at Good Room. Starting at 7 p.m., Benny Soto is throwing the annual 718 Sessions Presidents Day party with sets from Danny Krivit in the good room and Nicolas Matar and Willie Graff in the bad room.

Tickets are $28.55 here or $30 at the door.