If you’re looking to ring in 2025 with a sophisticated sit-down dinner, look no further than Greenpoint and Williamsburg. These neighborhoods offer a host of options for New Year’s Eve dinners with something for every palate.

Browse our list below to learn where to dine on New Year’s Eve.

Cecily

Cecily’s new fall menu from Chef James Salazar. Photo: Tam

After one year in the neighborhood, Greenpoint’s Cecily (80 Franklin St.) has a new executive chef, James Salazar, and a new seasonal menu.

For the restaurant’s second New Year’s Eve, Cecily is offering special menu items for those who book reservations (including bar seats) for December 31 from 5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

In addition to Cecily’s à la carte menu, one-night-only specials for New Year’s Eve include scallops and tofu with brown butter and ponzu, kohlrabi with mozzarella (and the opportunity to add truffles), lobster with grilled cabbage, confit duck legs with pomme puree, and whole grilled fish stuffed with salsa verde.

Plus, guests still dining at midnight will be offered champagne to toast to 2025.

Cecily is also available for full and partial buyouts for last-minute holiday gatherings, including seated family-style dinners for up to 30 guests or drinks with passed canapés for up to 45 guests.

Glasserie

The interior of Glasserie. Photo: Izzy Crocker

For New Year’s Eve, Greenpoint’s Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) is offering an early and a late seating with a special menu that is $125 per guest.

The menu includes appetizers like fried stuffed olives, potato latkes, and eggplant and pomegranate salad. Guests can choose a main course of scallops, duck breast, sirloin, or cauliflower. Dessert is chocolate hazelnut budino and maple baklava.

Glasserie’s sister restaurant, Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.), is open on New Year’s Eve with their regular menu until midnight. The bar is open until 1 a.m.

Shota Omakase

The entrance of Shota Omakase in Williamsburg.

Shota Omakase (50 South 3rd St.) is offering a 19-course menu featuring the finest imported ingredients.

The menu will include fresh seafood flown in directly from Japanese fishermen, indulgent A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, Périgord black truffle from France, and Golden Osetra caviar from Italy. Guests will enjoy five otsumami, one soup, ten nigiri, one temaki, and two desserts featuring these elegant and highly seasonal flavors.

Shota’s New Year’s Eve dinner is available to book on Tock and Resy.

Gus and Marty’s

A spread of Greek cuisine at Gus and Marty’s. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

Williamsburg newcomer Gus and Marty’s (232 North 12th St.) is offering New Year’s Eve dinner with two seating options at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The first seating at 7 p.m. includes a four-course dinner with natural wine for $150 per person. The second seating at 9:30 p.m. costs $200 per person and includes a four-course dinner with wine and select cocktails, a champagne toast, and dance party after dinner. Both seatings can be booked on Resy.

The four-course dinner for both seatings includes a variety of dips like charred eggplant, spicy whipped feta, and caviar-topped taramasalata with hand-stretched pita, phyllo-wrapped feta with orange and thyme-infused honey, and whole roasted fish with capers, dill, garlic, and lemon.

Bar Blondeau

Bar Blondeau, on the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel. Photo: Liz Clayman Credit: Liz Clayman

The Wythe Hotel’s Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.) is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Party called ‘A Night in Casablanca’ from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. on December 31.

For $295 per person (including gratuity), guests can enjoy a premium open bar with specialty cocktails, champagne by the glass, and an elegant spread of hors d’oeuvres including oysters, prawns, au poivre sliders, and fried chicken with caviar. Tickets can be purchased on Resy.

Le Crocodile

Le Crocodile’s bar at the Wythe Hotel. Photo: Le Crocodile

Also located at the Wythe Hotel, Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.) is offering a luxurious four-course menu from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for $163 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

Menu highlights include tuna carpaccio, steak tartare with black truffle, lobster risotto, wild mushroom agnolotti in brodo, New York strip with sauce bordelaise and confit shallot, winter vegetable wellington, chocolate tart, and pavlova citron. Reservations are currently live on Resy.

Kru

The interior of Kru in Greenpoint. Photo: Teddy Wolff

Kru (190 North 14th St.) is offering a special five-course menu of Thai ceremonial holiday dishes for New Year’s Eve.

For $75 per guest, diners can enjoy a five-course meal, including dessert and a welcome drink. Note that the regular menu will not be available. The full menu can be browsed on Resy where reservations are available from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

K’Far

K’Far’s beautiful atrium. Photo: Michael Persico

K’Far (97 Wythe Ave.) is Chef Michael Solomonov’s second restaurant in New York, on the ground floor of the Hoxton Hotel, where sister restaurant Laser Wolf reigns on the rooftop.

For New Year’s Eve, K’Far is offering a special tasting menu in the restaurant’s show kitchen, featuring ribeye steak for two with broccolini and fingerling potatoes.

Laser Wolf

Laser Wolf on the roof of The Hoxton Hotel. Photo: Laser Wolf

Laser Wolf (97 Wythe Ave.) is also open for New Year’s Eve and offering their classic prix fixe menu for $95 per person, which can be reserved on Resy.

The menu includes salatim for the table, one item from the grill per person, and the signature soft serve dessert.

Laser Wolf will also be featuring some exclusive New Year’s Eve-only dishes that will be available to add to the meal including za’atar spiced potatoes with labneh and smoked trout roe, braised short rib with crispy shallots and sumac onions, and a moulard duck kebab with apricot, harissa, and Sicilian pistachios.

elNico

ElNico’s dining room. Photo: Alice Gao

The rooftop restaurant at Williamsburg’s Penny hotel, elNico (288 N 8th St.), is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with a Mexican-inspired menu and an open bar from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

There will be live DJ performances and dancing, plus a a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $30 to enter after midnight and $80 for general admission. There is an option to elevate your night with private terrace VIP seating and bottle service options for an exclusive experience.

Sereneco

An array of new menu items at Sereneco. Photo: Briana Balducci

Greenpoint’s Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is a neighborhood bistro that changes the menu seasonally.

On New Year’s Eve, guests can enjoy Sereneco’s live jazz trio from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. along with festive dish specials like scallops and New York strip steak.

Sungold

A dinner spread at Sungold at the Arlo Hotel Williamsburg. Photo: Sungold Credit: Arlo Hotels

Sungold (96 Wythe Ave.) opened earlier this year at the Arlo Hotel Williamsburg. Led by Chef Michael King, Sungold is jumping into its first holiday season with seasonal specials, from reimagined latkes and warming hot cocktails to indulgent holiday dishes, each designed to make the holidays memorable.

For New Year’s Eve, Chef King is offering a thoughtful menu that highlights handmade pastas and refined seasonal dishes, ensuring a sophisticated dining experience. Alongside the full menu, guests can enjoy these exclusive New Year’s Eve specials like Island Creek oysters topped with caviar and a gold leaf mignonette for $50, lobster spaghetti tossed with cultured butter and black truffle for $44, and grilled beef tenderloin paired with blue cheese whipped potatoes, crispy shallots and red wine jus for $56.