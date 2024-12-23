What are you doing New Year’s Eve? 🎶 Hopefully not going too far. And especially not into Manhattan (shudder). Leave your adult diapers at home and rest assured that there’s enough to do in the neighborhood that won’t even require getting on the subway on the 31st. Just want some dinner plans before a chill night at home? We have those recommendations, too.

Broken Land is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration.

12 to 3 p.m.

Experience a traditional Colombian new year’s celebration at Owlee Café & Studio (211 Franklin St.) featuring the burning of Muñeco Viejo, or “Old Doll,” to symbolize getting rid of 2024’s challenges and welcoming 2025. Attendees can also create and bring their own Old Dolls to burn for good luck, all with a side of Colombian music, food, and drinks. This is a FREE event.

3 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Sometimes the best NYE plans are the least complicated. Beloved bar and free-pizza-with-a-drink joint Alligator Lounge (600 Metropolitan Ave.) will be open for thirteen hours, cover-free, for all your imbibing needs. No tickets or RSVP needed.

9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Not only do you not have to go into Manhattan to celebrate New Year’s Eve, you also don’t have to go to the West Coast for an LA-approved taco or Mojave-inspired hangout. Desert 5 Spot (94 Wythe Ave.) is hosting a cosmic Americana honky tonk with a mechanical bull, living-room-inspired lounge bar, midnight tequila toast, and 5-hour open bar. Tickets are $200 and VIP tables are available.

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Celebrate all the magic of NYC without having to leave Greenpoint or be surrounded by Planet Fitness propaganda. Brooklyn Winery (61 Guernsey St.) is throwing a New York, New York themed bash with a 4-hour open bar, signature craft cocktails (in addition to wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options), food stations inspired by Coney Island, Little Italy, and more; DJs and dancing, photo booth, tarot card reader, and, of course, a Statue of Liberty stilt walker. General admission is $172.57 and there’s also a VIP option with extra perks.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

If your resolution for 2025 is to dance as much as possible and spend it covered in glitter, you may be checking that one off in the first few hours of the year. Hot Rabbit is back with their annual Resolutions NYE LGBTQ+ dance party at Brooklyn Monarch (23 Meadow St.) featuring special performances, dance jams, voguing, go-go dancers, prizes for best dressed, photo booth, food, complimentary midnight champagne toast, late-night mini ball, and more. Tickets are $28.55 (including fees).

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Stick to Greenpoint’s main drag for the usual Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave.) vibes turned up to 11. The bar and club is hosting a 3-hour open bar with passed canapés, music from Smurfo and Raphael Ernesto, and a professional photo room for capturing your good side (whether that’s pre- or post-open bar is up to you to decide). Tickets are $108.55 (including fees).

9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

If you’re looking for something a bit more low key, but without lacking any style or substance, St. Mazie (345 Grand St.) is your place. The decade-plus-old jazz bar and restaurant is soundtracking their festivities with live soulful jazz from Miss Maybell and The Jazz Age Artistes and New Orleans-influenced Bill Malchow and Friends. Curated food selections from the menu will be available for purchase. Tickets are $30.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ray’s your glass to 2025 during a party at Ray’s Bar (905 Lorimer St.) complete with a telecast of the famed Times Square ball drop, a trip down memory lane with a showing of last year’s Duran Duran medley performance (classic), and bubbly, fries, and beignets at midnight, plus music all night long. Tickets are $40 + tax and bottle service is available for anyone who wants to shell out.

10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

If you’ve thought that the only thing any given diner is missing is a dance floor, then you’re in luck. Kellogg’s (518 Metropolitan Ave.) is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash for eating, drinking, and being merry (sorry, wrong holiday — but close enough) before and after the clock strikes midnight. Your entry will include the opportunity to either snag a table or mingle on the dance floor while ordering from favorites and specialty NYE options (including the premiere of their late-night hot dog menu), plus a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are $50 per person.

10 p.m.

Brooklyn-native indie band Beach Fossils returned with a new album last year following a six-year hiatus, and this year you can spend your New Year’s Eve with them during a DJ set at the Brooklyn Brewery Tasting room (79 N. 11th St.) There will be special guests (like opener Sipper), unlimited drinks (including vintage and deadstock brews), bites from neighbor Casa Publica, and a midnight toast. General admission tickets are $135.

10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Open bars aren’t the only way to transform your mindset in anticipation of the new year. Yoga Space (738 Manhattan Ave.) is hosting their own journey into 2025 with a 90-minute practice featuring 45 minutes of Vinyasa yoga followed by 45 minutes of sound bath meditation to set the tone for your next 365 days. Spaces are $55 and all levels are welcome.

Open 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Broken Land (105 Franklin St.) is hosting their 10th annual NYE dance party promising no fuss, no tickets, and no drama (unless it’s of your own making), plus drink specials, music, surprises, and a midnight champagne toast. Whether you spend your New Year’s Eve there from start to finish or decide to simply pass through, it’s sure to be a good time.

This is, of course, a non-exhaustive list. For true no-frills, no-cover fun that won’t send a shock to your bank account, look to your favorite Greenpoint dives for the drinks you know and love, long hours of operation, and getting to toast with some of the best bartenders and fellow patrons (of course we’re biased) in the whole city. Happy New Year!