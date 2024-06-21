Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.) recently opened their terrace for the season and rolled out a menu of new cocktails and dishes for summer. One of the new drinks is Bar Blondeau’s Crimson Negroni.

“This is our take on a summer Negroni,” Jarett Karlsberg, Beverage Director at Wythe Hotel, said. “We start with Fort Hamilton New World Dry Gin, which is made with both watermelon and cucumbers. It’s refreshing, nautical and bright.”

“In place of Campari, we use the crimson amaro from Pollinator Spirits, which is made locally in upstate, New York. The crimson amaro is a local take on a traditional Italian amaro, and toes the line between an amaro and a bitter. Colored with cochineal and sweetened with their own honey, it is a bright bitter and crimson in flavor and color,” Karlsberg continued.

“In place of sweet vermouth, we use Method Dry Vermouth, which is also made here in New York. It adds an acidity and herbaceousness, lightning up the drink, making it perfect for warmer months.”

In celebration of Pride Month, $2 of every Crimson Negroni purchased at Bar Blondeau during the month of June will be donated to the NYC LGBT Community Center, with each donation matched by Pollinator Spirits.

The Crimson Negroni is also one of the cocktails offered during Bar Blondeau’s sunset happy hour. The drink is $11 Monday through Friday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bar Blondeau’s Crimson Negroni

Ingredients

1 dash of Poire Eau de Vie

1 ounce of Pollinator Spirits Crimson Amaro

1 ounce of Method Dry Vermouth

1.5 ounces of Fort Hamilton New World Dry Gin

1 lemon twist (for garnish)

Directions