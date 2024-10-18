Ask and you shall receive!

A Canadian visitor reached out to Greenpointers because she fell in love with Radio Star’s Feta and Roasted Red Pepper Jar, one of the restaurant’s signature appetizer dips. Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.) was flattered and immediately sent over the recipe, which all readers can find below.

This week, another popular menu item from Radio Star was the inspiration for a collaboration with local ice cream parlor Caffè Panna (16 Norman Ave.). The pistachio tiramisu affogato sundae, inspired by Radio Star’s pistachio tiramisu, contains pistachio latte ice cream, pistachio mascarpone, toasted Sicilian pistachios, panna, and espresso. The special sundae started selling on Wednesday and is available for a week until October 23 or until supplies run out.

Learn how to make Radio Star’s Feta and Roasted Red Pepper Jar below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Radio Star’s jar lineup including the feta and roasted red pepper dip in the middle. Photo: Kirsten Nicolaisen

Radio Star’s Feta and Roasted Red Pepper Jar

Ingredients

1 8-ounce block of feta cheese

3/4 cup of roasted red peppers, seeded and cut into strips

Sprig of fresh thyme

Olive oil

Directions

Place feta and peppers in a food processor and blend until smooth. Spoon into a jar (or container of choice) and garnish with a drizzle of olive oil and pieces of thyme. Serve with crudités, crackers, or bread. (Radio Star uses toasted baguette.)