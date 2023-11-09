Greenpoint now has two Michelin-starred restaurants. Restaurant Yuu (55 Nassau Ave.) joins Oxomoco (128 Greenpoint Ave.) in the Michelin Guide with one star each.

Restaurant Yuu, a sophisticated French spot from Executive Chef Yuu Shimano, opened earlier this year in May and quickly gained recognition, being able to make the Michelin Guide in only a matter of months.

Restaurant Yuu’s roasted beets with naval orange jelly and horseradish cream. Photo: Restaurant Yuu’s Instagram

Last year, the Michelin Guide removed two Williamsburg restaurants from the one-star list. Peter Luger (178 Broadway), a Brooklyn institution known for steak, and Meadowsweet (149 Broadway), a local spot known for seasonal ingredients, each lost their star.

Only three local spots with one star were left. Those three included Oxomoco, and The Four Horsemen (295 Grand St.), and Francie (136 Broadway) in Williamsburg. All three spots kept their star this year, and with the addition of Restaurant Yuu, North Brooklyn now has four spots with one Michelin Star.

Chef Jonathan Vogt outside of Four Horsemen. Photo: Ramón Martinez

Aska (47 S 5th St.), a seasonal Scandinavian restaurant in Williamsburg, remains the only North Brooklyn restaurant with two Michelin stars.

The Michelin Guide’s three-star list does not include any spots in North Brooklyn, bringing the neighborhood’s total to five Michelin-starred destinations.