It doesn’t get more Greenpoint than this.

Pizza fave Paulie Gee’s and Pierozek, the Michelin Guide’s only Polish restaurant in America, have teamed up for a one-of-a-kind pierogi. And to top it off, the collaboration is a pierogi version of Paulie Gee’s beloved Hellboy pizza, which heavily features another beloved Greenpoint business, Mike’s Hot Honey.

The pierogi features soppressata, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano, with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

Paulie Gee’s is no stranger to teaming up with beloved local businesses, having teamed up with Xi’an Famous Foods for a pizza last year. The Pierozek team, fresh off the heels of their third annual pierogi eating contest this past weekend, told Greenpointers that they would be running the collaboration through the end of November.

So swing by 592 Manhattan Avenue to get a taste of what makes Greenpoint great.

