Williamsburg’s Michelin-starred Francie (136 Broadway) has an ambitious new pastry chef. Chef Justin Binnie has taken over the pastry program and hopes to upgrade a dessert menu that has been overshadowed by entrees like the famous Francie duck.

Chef Binnie has shared his recipe for Chamomile Crème Caramel. Learn how to make this decadent dessert below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Francie’s Chamomile Crème Caramel

Makes Four Servings (in 4-ounce ramekins)

Ingredients for Caramel

150 grams (3/4 cup) of sugar

27 grams (about 2 tablespoons) of water

Ingredients for Crème Caramel Custard

200 grams (a little over 3/4 cups) of cream

200 grams (a little over 3/4 cups) of milk

7 grams (about 3 teaspoons) of chamomile (You can find dried chamomile flowers in grocery stores.)

60 grams of egg yolks (Use the yolks from 3 eggs.)

63 grams (about 5 tablespoons) of sugar

1 lemon peel

1 pinch of salt

Directions