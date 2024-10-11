Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

To borrow a line from Mr. Rogers, it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood!

In true Mr. Rogers fashion, this week featured several stories of Greenpoint and Williamsburg residents doing their best to be kind and conscientious neighbors.

The community rallied to save Desert Island Comics from closing, hitting the shop’s fundraising goal in less than 48 hours. The McCarren Park Tennis Association also hosted a fundraiser. Friends of Transmitter Park threw a Pollinator Party to celebrate their volunteers’ hard work. North Brooklyn Angels are collecting donations for their Angel Babies project—check out our article to find your nearest drop-off location. And enough of you voted to crown McGolrick Park’s Eastern redbud tree as one of the city’s greats!

We’ve always known that North Brooklynites are a caring bunch. In fact, that’s why there’s a whole awards ceremony and gala dedicated to it—the Greenpoint YMCA’s “Spirit of Community” event took place this week.

In less neighborly behavior, thieves stole an ATM from Brooklyn Standard.

Recess Grove, a new creative space, just opened on Grand Street. Rome to Brooklyn Pizza hosted a grand opening. A new Greek spot, Gus and Marty’s, also recently opened.

A new report from the city’s Department of Transportation shows what the BQE could look like in the future.

It’s officially spooky season, and the festivities get started this weekend. For more ideas on what to do over the next few days, check out our roundup here.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

Brooklyn Eagle reports on the Greenpoint YMCA gala.

Coldplay did a rare club show at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Despite the shutdown having wrapped up, service outages on the G train persist.