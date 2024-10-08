Rome to Brooklyn Pizza (587 Manhattan Ave.) opened its second location on Saturday, October 5, in the space that was once home to wine bar Coast and Valley. Chef Aurel Xhepexhiu opened the pizzeria’s first location on Williamsburg’s Grand Street in 2020.

Chef Aurel Xhepexhiu and friends at the grand opening of Rome to Brooklyn Pizza’s Greenpoint location. Photo: Rome to Brooklyn Pizza

Chef Xhepexhiu said that the grand opening of Rome to Brooklyn’s Greenpoint location was “amazing.” He told Greenpointers that opening day was also his birthday and he had a great time celebrating both occasions.

“People were constantly coming in throughout the day, and we hope to maintain the momentum,” Chef Xhepexhiu said.

Chef Aurel Xhepexhiu celebrating his birthday at Rome to Brooklyn Pizza’s Greenpoint location. Photo: Rome to Brooklyn Pizza

The menu at Rome to Brooklyn showcases classic New York pies, grandma-style pies, and Sicilian pies. There’s classic cheese, margherita and pepperoni, plus several funkier options like one with fresh figs and burrata, another with blueberry and pancetta, and a pie with rosemary potatoes, scamorza, and pancetta. There’s also a vegan pizza with veggies and the option to get a pie with cauliflower crust.

A square pie topped with burrata, pesto, and mortadella at Rome to Brooklyn Pizza. Photo: Rome to Brooklyn Pizza

Chef Xhepexhiu said his favorites are the burrata, pesto, and vodka pie and the one with wild mushroom, truffle oil, rosemary, and taleggio.

He said the most popular orders over opening weekend were the burrata, vodka sauce, and pesto, the rosemary potato, scamorza and pancetta, and the mortadella, burrata and pesto. “I think those will definitely be a hit along with the grandma pepperoni and margherita slices,” he said.

Locals at the grand opening of Rome to Brooklyn Pizza’s Greenpoint location. Photo: Rome to Brooklyn Pizza

Based on the popularity of these more adventurous topping combinations at both Rome to Brooklyn and Rita’s Pizza and Provisions (160 Huron St.), plus the forthcoming arrival of Stretch Pizza (320 Kent Ave.) and its menu of funky flavors, the Greenpoint and Williamsburg area is having a bit of a moment for peculiar pizza toppings (also shout out to Paulie Gee’s).

Locals at the grand opening of Rome to Brooklyn Pizza’s Greenpoint location. Photo: Rome to Brooklyn Pizza

Rome to Brooklyn’s main focus is pizza, but the newcomer also offers pasta, paninis and salads, plus panzerotti, which are deep fried calzones, and Sicilian arancini.

Rome to Brooklyn Pizza’s Greenpoint location is open everyday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.