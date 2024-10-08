Friends of Transmitter Park, the non-profit volunteer group that helps maintain our beloved waterfront park, is throwing a party as a celebration of all its accomplishments this past year.

Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.), Sara Conklin’s all-day Mediterranean cafe, will host the evening, featuring light bites and brews from the Brooklyn-based Transmitter Brewing.

The party takes place on Wednesday, October 9, from 6 to 9 pm.

Transmitter Park, image courtesy of NYC Parks Department website.

While the party is a thank-you to all the park’s hardworking volunteers, everyone in the community is welcome to attend! “Whether you’ve volunteered, attended our events, or enjoyed a peaceful walk through the park, we’d love for you to join us in celebrating the community that makes WNYC Transmitter Park a vibrant and welcoming place for all,” said the evening’s invitation.

Tickets cost $30 and include a sandwich and drink. If you can’t attend, you’re still welcome to donate to support the Friends’ free programming, gardening, and clean ups.