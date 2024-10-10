Greenpoint and Williamsburg are offering several ways enjoy Halloween and the weeks leading up to it. Below are some places to start, including two fun, family-friendly events this weekend.

Citroen Halloween Face Painting

Citroen’s new Halloween-inspired cocktail Children of the Candy Corn. Photo: Citroen

Halloween fun kicks off on October 12 at Greenpoint’s Citroen (931 Manhattan Ave.). On October 12 and October 26, from noon to 3 p.m., Citroen will offer special Halloween-themed face painting for all kids.

While kids are getting their faces painted, parents can enjoy Citroen’s new Halloween-inspired cocktails like the Children of the Candy Corn with bourbon, dark rum, pumpkin spice, and apple cider.

William Vale Pumpkin Patch

Kids’ costume contest at the William Vale.

The William Vale’s Pumpkin Patch is back on October 13, starting at noon. The event includes pumpkin picking, fall treats, and kids and pet costume contests.

The kids’ costume contest starts at 1 p.m., followed by the pet contest at 2 p.m. Reserve your spot here.

Town Square’s Children’s Halloween Parade and Spooktacular Party

Townsquare’s annual Halloween parade for children and parents in 2020. Photo: Town Square

On Sunday, October 27, Town Square is hosting its annual Halloween parade and party.

The parade starts at noon at the corner of Manhattan and Driggs avenues in McCarren Park and will be led by the NYPD Jazz Band. The parade will run north on Manhattan Avenue, turn around at Greenpoint Avenue, and proceed back south. Parade participation and viewing is free, and costumed kids of all ages can take part.

Town Square’s Spooktacular Party is happening on the same day at Hide & Seek (593 Manhattan Ave.). The ticketed event has timed 50-minute sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Kids tickets cost $20 in advance and $30 at the door while supplies last. Parents tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and these tickets allow entry for two parents.

The party includes live music with Anna Banana and TrebleTime Music, arts and crafts, a spooky movie, and candy. Face painting and alcoholic drinks are available for an extra cost.

McGHOULrick Halloween

On October 31, McGolrick Park’s second annual McGHOULrick Halloween celebration is back from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be packed with treats, games, and prizes, plus a children’s parade that will begin at 4 p.m.

There will be a dance party for kids, costume bingo, spooky story time with the Greenpoint Library, temporary tattoo and Polaroid stations, a painting scavenger hunt courtesy of Steve Wasterval, tarot readings, and bulk candy giveaways from Maison Jar.

The event will also have raffles from local spots like The Esters, Bathhouse, Twinkle, Lucent Yoga, Smoochie Baby, Minnows, Variety, and Exhibit Salon.

The event is sponsored by Friends of McGolrick Park and other local businesses. It’s free, but RSVPs are requested.