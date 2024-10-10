Fall is in full swing in Greenpoint! Also, for many, this is a long weekend due to Indigenous Peoples’ Day — you can learn more about Greenpoint’s Native American heritage here.

If you’re looking to keep a full calendar, the neighborhood has a myriad of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

YOM KIPPUR WITH CHABAD OF NORTH BROOKLYN

Half of the weekend also belongs to Yom Kippur, a 25-hour observation considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, translating directly to “Day of Atonement” in Hebrew. Chabad of North Brooklyn is hosting their services at Arlo Williamsburg on Friday and Saturday, starting with Kol Nidrei at 6 p.m. on Friday and including Shacharit Morning Services at 10 a.m., Yizkor at 12 p.m., Neilah and Shofar at 5:45 p.m., and breaking of the fast sponsored by Acme Smoked Fish at 7 p.m. on Saturday. A children’s playroom will also be available during all services.

Services are free to attend, and registration is available here.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

KIDS EXPLORE MUSIC

Have a budding musical prodigy on your hands? Let them develop their skills at the Greenpoint Library. During the Kids Explore Music series, kids ages 6 through 12 can learn the fundamentals of what makes a song. This week’s session from 3:30 to 4:15 is focusing on do-re-me-fa-so-la-ti-do and pitch.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required here.

SOUND BATH

Electing to rest sounds like a fantastic idea. And SPARŚA is suggesting that you do so with an autumnal-themed sound bath. From 7:30 to 9 p.m., musician and sound worker Samer Ghadry will lead a session of dynamic and meditative sound to create a soothing and immersive experience of intention setting for the season. Mats and props will be provided and comfy clothes are recommended.

Tickets are $49.87 (including fees) and available here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

BABY & TODDLER MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS POP-UP

If your musically inclined little one isn’t old enough to explore music at the library, perhaps they can get a taste of musical theatre instead. The team of trained teachers and performers at Bubbly B’s will be hosting an interactive musical theatre class pop-up for babies and toddlers ages 0 through 5 at 10:30 a.m. in McGolrick Park. Classes feature interactive activities, musical fun, and educational elements.

The event is $25 per child and an extra $5 for siblings. Payments can be made via cash or Venmo.

PET ADOPTION & PANINIS

If you’re on the hunt for a furry friend, look no further than Buddy’s Dog Den this weekend. From 12 to 4 p.m., Animal Care Centers of NYC’s mobile adoption truck will be on site with adoptable dogs and cats to make your family unit complete. Plus, Anthony & Son Panini Shoppe will be there with free sandwiches for anyone who adopts.

The event is free to attend, though adoption fees will vary.

DISCO NIGHT

Disco isn’t dead, because the Polish and Slavic Center is keeping it alive with Disco Night. Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy classic tunes played by DJ Wojtek. This particular boogie wonderland has become a tradition at the PSC, and the hot ticket (with a Polish spin, of course) usually draws upwards of 200 attendees.

Tickets are available starting at $25 here or $30 at the door.

SOCA VS REGGAE

If disco still remains dead to you, here’s something completely different: A Soca vs Reggae party at rooftop hotspot LilliStar. Dance to a mashup of Caribbean rhythms and celebrate the diversity of the genres starting at 10 p.m. Hosted by NYC Dolly, there will be live dancers and sets from DJ Chris John, DJ Blacokout, and Billionairepat.

Early bird tickets are $23.18 (including fees) and available here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

GET OUT THE VOTE POETRY READING

With the presidential election around the corner, climate advocacy group Climate Cafe NYC is hosting an afternoon of action and art including community postcard writing and outreach efforts to politicians followed by poetry readings and sharing from 3 to 5 p.m. at 25 Kent Avenue.

The event is free to attend and RSVP is available here.

BIPOC VAMPIRE SOIRÉE

BIPOC Vampire Day was created to highlight Asian, Black, Indigenous, Latinx and other ethnic representations of dark fantasy creatures and characters while coming together for a good cause. A bar crawl will start at 5 p.m. at Night of Joy with drinks and light snacks, and all revelers are encouraged to dress as their favorite dark fantasy or forklore characters (including vampires, nymphs, and others). Funds raised will benefit the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, and tickets include a drink and raffle entry for a chance to win a faux fer and velvet hood, eyeshadow palette, bespoke accessories, and more.

Tickets are $28.52 (including fees) and available here.