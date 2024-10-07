The Greenpoint YMCA (99 Meserole Ave.) will host its annual “Spirit of Community” awards and auction gala this Wednesday, October 9, at 6:30pm. The evening takes place at Giando on the Water (400 Kent Ave.)

The evening honors those who have made a difference in our community and upheld the Y’s values of youth empowerment and engagement. This year’s honorees include Charley Ryan of Brooklyn Bowl, Donna Siafakas of Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop, and IATSE Local 52 Motion Picture Studio Mechanics (Represented by Business Representative, Kevin Gilligan).

“By participating, you’re helping us ensure that every child, no matter their background, has the chance to grow, learn, and succeed,” a press release reads. “This event is about more than just celebrating—it’s about making a lasting difference in the lives of children and families in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.”

The evening includes music, dinner, and a silent auction.

For tickets and donation opportunities, you can find more information here.