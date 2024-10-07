Last week, comic fans and locals alike mourned the news that Desert Island Comics (540 Metropolitan Ave.) was being forced to shut down after 16 years of business, due to an unsustainable rent increase.

Comments from well-wishers poured in, encouraging the store to crowdsource the funds to stay open. Inspired by the support, Desert Island has officially launched a GoFundMe campaign.

The exterior of Desert Island Comics at 540 Metropolitan Ave. Image: Google Maps.

“It’s difficult to swallow our pride and ask for your assistance, but many people have said they don’t want to lose this resource,” owner Gabe Fowler wrote, “If you’ve ever benefited from our existence, learned about a favorite artist, found an amazing book, or had fun at one of our free events, please consider kicking in a buck or two. Your support allows us to continue to serve and support the international art underground.”

Fowler had previously shared on Instagram that a neighboring store approached their landlord and offered nearly double the rent for the space. In turn, the landlord told the store to match that or leave. (Desert Island says they do not have a lease). The money from the campaign will go towards matching that rent increase.

The store has nearly reached its goal in less than 24 hours of launching. They are hoping to raise $79,200; at time of publication, they have raised $64,087.

Considering the sad fate of Desert Island’s neighbor, Crest Hardware, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that things can work out, and a vital community resource can keep going.