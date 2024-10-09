The local non-profit North Brooklyn Angels is gearing up to host another iteration of its Angel Babies project, a giveaway for families in need.

The event, taking place on October 24, is geared towards families with babies and small children.

Starting this week, North Brooklyn Angels is accepting donations of clothing and items such as maternity items, infant clothing, strollers, and more. Donations must be new or gently used and clean. Several local businesses are participating in the collection; check out the map to find your nearest drop-off site.

Volunteers with North Brooklyn Angels

And if you’re moved to do more than just donate, plenty of volunteer opportunities abound, from sorting to transportation to assisting at the event. You can sign up for a shift from October 21-24

The event usually takes place twice a year, but the non-profit recently announced plans to expand, in response to the growing need in our community.

“​​Building on the success of our Angel Babies events, North Brooklyn Angels is launching a year-round program connecting families in need with essential baby and toddler gear,” the group wrote on its website.