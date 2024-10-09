McCarren Tennis Association has teamed up with local tennis player and LCD Soundsystem founder James Murphy for a fundraiser to benefit the North Brooklyn tennis community and facilities.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, October 10, from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Greenpoint’s Good Room (98 Meserole Ave.). At the event, Murphy (also of The Four Horsemen fame) will battle New York-based DJ Justin Miller in an all-night DJ set in the nightclub’s main room.

A kids tennis clinic at McCarren Park. Photo: McCarren Tennis Association.

McCarren Tennis Association has been raising money for the past year to improve court conditions. The tennis community’s most urgent needs include repair of fences, additional lighting to allow for nighttime play, seating, additional programming, and more courts in general.

“Your support helps fund everything from LED lights for evening play to court maintenance and future programming,” McCarren Tennis Association wrote on Instagram. “Your ticket ensures that Brooklyn’s public tennis courts remain accessible to everyone, no matter their income, background, or ability.”

Tickets to the fundraiser cost $40 per person and can be purchased here.