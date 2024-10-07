If you’re in need of a creative outlet, want a wifi-free break from the daily grind, or just want to enjoy a cup of coffee, Recess Grove has you covered. The self-described “sanctuary for creativity and play” is now open to the public for walk-ins or reserved time slots at 327 Grand Street.

Recess Grove is the passion project of Jessie Spellman, Justin Wheeler, and Corey Belaief, who have been hard at work for the past two years with the ultimate goal of making art more accessible for everyone and encouraging people to connect with each other while rediscovering their creativity.

“We want people to come and find their creative process — we want it to be like a gym for art,” Belaief explained. “We want to help people bring art into their regular life and make it feel less novel.”

And to achieve that, Recess Grove is split up into three sections: The front counter, the center “grove” for more involved creation, and a back step seating area (plus a backyard). Visitors are invited to sketch, sculpt, doodle, and beyond, and a pass to the grove in particular includes provided art supplies and tools, plus guided assistance from instructors. The focus of Recess Grove is on the process rather than a final product, and sessions (and demos and classes, which will be coming soon) are structured around learning basics, foundations, and giving yourself the freedom to see what comes up.

The space itself — tucked next to Rockin’ Locks Salon for Kids and just a stone’s throw from St. Mazie and Gertie’s — has been its own art project of sorts for Spellman, Wheeler, and Belaief, who’ve done nearly all of the woodworking (including the curved counter cut from an ash log and tables made by Wheeler), tiling, and decorating by hand, with many fixtures found secondhand or via stooping.

“The streets of Brooklyn provide,” Spellman noted. “We knew we wanted to be in the neighborhood and fell in love with the space — the building was built in 1890 and our landlord moved to Williamsburg at 13 years old and has been incredibly supportive.”

And the way the space has been built and designed is no accident. Counters, seating areas, and wall art have all been intentionally crafted to inspired interaction, socializing, and an open flow of ideas.

“We want to emphasize the importance of play in adult life, like drawing on the walls,” Spellman said.

However, that inspiration isn’t meant to be rigid, and the team is looking forward to seeing how the space transforms over time as people come through it and breathe even more life into the space.

“We’re open to all different vibes, we want to let the space meet people where they’re at,” Belaief expressed.

“There’s a feeling of having a vision becoming tangible — it’s very humbling to see everything adding up to the bigger picture,” Wheeler said. “We’re excited by other people’s creativity and it’s an honor.”

Recess Grove is open 4 – 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sundays. Walk-ins are welcome, or 2-hour reservations are available here.