Two thieves hit the Brooklyn Standard deli (188 Nassau Ave.) early yesterday morning, around 3 am.

The two unidentified males forced their way in and removed an ATM, other documents, a laptop, and the cash drawer, the NYPD told Greenpointers. They fled in a minivan.

A source also said that police officers saw the vehicle before it took off. Citizen reports that they were in pursuit, but the NYPD could not confirm this.

Brooklyn Standard is a popular deli and cafe known for their healthy sandwiches, salads, and smoothies.