Good afternoon Greenpointers.

This week kicked off with an epic eclipse. Many locals watched it in Transmitter Park, and Michael Abramson captured shots of them.

While Mother Nature turned on the charm this week, North Brooklyn’s NYPD did not. First, we saw that the 94th precinct tried to create their own parking spaces. Then, we heard that NYPD allegedly used confidential details about a sexual assault to defame district leader Dana Rachlin.

Other district leaders like Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, City Council Member Lincoln Restler, and City Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez joined the BQE Environmental Justice Coalition. And both NuHart and Meeker Avenue superfunds held meetings this week.

Haricot Vert, a DIY-inspired mixed-media jewelry brand, opened a brick and mortar location in Williamsburg, while Please Tell Me unveiled an Italian-inspired wine window on Wednesday.

v

Local brewery Greenpoint Beer and Ale is now offering tours that you can join this weekend. If beer isn’t your thing, check out more happenings in our Weekend Roundup.

If you’re staying in, try to make Fulgrances Laundromat’s clam chowder, and mark your calendar for a pop-up from Noma Projects at Greenpoint’s Dashi Okume.

In and around North Brooklyn

Greenpoint’s East River Tattoo hosted a flash tattoo day to commemorate Flaco, the escaped Eurasian eagle owl who died in February. And Emily Gallagher got one!

Officials cut the ribbon on more than 300 affordable apartments at Greenpoint Landing.

After more than a year of construction, six new elevators opened at the Metropolitan Avenue/Lorimer Street stations in Williamsburg.