Rules for thee but not for me!

Last week, Streetsblog NYC reported that North Brooklyn’s own 94th precinct created their own parking spaces via painted yellow lines on the sidewalk. These lines popped up in front of the precinct’s station at Meserole Avenue.

Apparently, the job isn’t yet finished, as someone was painting additional lines on Lorimer Street as of this morning. While police officers taking up sidewalk space to park is not a new phenomenon, the addition of paint is a new (illegal) twist.

Image via @GP_BadParking/X

“Car owners — even the police — aren’t allowed to paint curbs or sidewalks, according to city law,” reports Streetsblog. “DOT regulations define ‘defacement’ as ‘when a person paints, prints, writes or attaches, in any manner, an advertisement or printed material to the sidewalk, curb or roadway.’”

Greenpointers visited the 94th precinct to find out more—station staff did not respond to our questions and redirected us to the Community Affairs number.

“People are too curious,” a staffer huffed as she wrote down the number.

As of press time, we have not received a comment from the office of Community Affairs.

Anyone with a car in Greenpoint knows how challenging it can be to find a parking spot, a process often hampered by constant film shoots and expensive garages. So the irony of the cops breaking the very laws they are obligated to enforce feels especially egregious.

Another egregious element of this story? “Almost 80 percent of the 27 vehicles belonging to NYPD employees and parked around the precinct had at least one red light or speeding ticket on its record,” said Streetsblog.

It’s an issue that resonates with our local elected officials. During a meeting last year, City Council Member Lincoln Restler took the NYPD to task for illegally parking in front of most of their precincts.

While it may seem like small potatoes, keeping the sidewalks clear goes a long way for those with mobility issues or parents pushing around strollers. Additionally, a federal court ruled in 2022 that the NYPD needed to do more to enforce parking violations to make sure sidewalks were accessible according to the American with Disabilities Act. With last week’s news about new ADA-accessible updates made to Metropolitan Avenue-Lorimer Street station, let’s keep that momentum up.