Another fantastic spring weekend awaits us, with plenty to do in the neighborhood. Kick off your Friday night with laughter and entertainment at Queer Window, featuring a top LGBTQIA+ sketch team at Brooklyn Comedy Collective. On Saturday, join “It’s My Park Day” at Bushwick Inlet Park to revitalize the green spaces, or try your hand at a pizza-making class at Macoletta Williamsburg. Round off the weekend on Sunday with a spectacular drag brunch experience at Hole in the Wall, or head to Hey Kids Comics to meet UK cartoonist Marc Jackson, creator of Captain Cereal. This weekend promises unforgettable experiences and vibrant community connections.

Friday, April 12

Laugh it Out at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Experience an evening of laughter and entertainment with Queer Window, an LGBTQIA+ sketch team, on Friday night at Brooklyn Comedy Collective’s Eris Mainstage (167 Graham Ave). Featuring a talented lineup including Aran Abilock Clemons, Maya Armstrong, Sarah Franco, Matt Grote, Alex King, Spencer Meade, Edson Montenegro, Loie Plautz, and Marisa Winckowski, this show promises wit, humor, and captivating performances. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and seating is limited, so arrive early to secure your spot for this unforgettable event. Tickets are $17 here.

Saturday, April 13

Join “It’s My Park Day” at Bushwick Inlet Park

Join the Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park in revitalizing the park’s gardens from 10 AM to 1 PM this Saturday for “It’s My Park Day” spring 2024. Bring your enthusiasm and willingness to lend a hand as participants weed, mulch, and plant the garden beds in the 50 Kent Avenue section. Don’t worry if you don’t have tools or gloves—they’ve got you covered. However, feel free to bring your own if you prefer. Wear comfortable clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty, and remember to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Come together and make a difference with the support of NYC Parks, Partnerships for Parks, and North Brooklyn Parks Alliance. Meet at the 50 Kent Avenue section, near N 11th Street.

Register for free, here.

Learn the Art of Crafting Neapolitan Pizza at Macoletta

Join Macoletta Williamsburg for a delightful pizza-making class this Saturday from 3:30-5:30 PM at 56 N 9th Street. Discover the art of crafting Neapolitan pizza in a fun and engaging atmosphere suitable for all ages. Under expert guidance, participants will learn the secrets of making the perfect dough, mastering delicious topping combinations, and understanding the essence of a great sauce. Dive into a presentation on the history of pizza and other fascinating facts, followed by indulging in your freshly baked creations alongside complimentary beverages, including wine, beer, or cocktails. With bookings available for up to eight guests, this immersive experience promises to inspire and satisfy your culinary cravings.

Tickets are $44 here.

Credit @macolettawilliamsburg

Sunday, April 14

Spectacular Drag Brunch experience at Hole In The Wall

Join the fabulous Queens Essa Noche and Beaujangless for an afternoon of tantalizing performances accompanied by the lively beats of DJ Chico Raro. Secure your spot for this not-to-be-missed event filled with delectable food, refreshing cocktails, and mesmerizing entertainment at Hole in the Wall in Williamsburg. Tickets include entry, a brunch entree, and two cocktails. Doors open at 2 PM, with the show kicking off at 2:30 PM. Reserve your table to guarantee seating with your group and prepare for an unforgettable brunch experience with friends!

Tickets are $49 here. For any further inquiries, contact sammy@parcedhg.com.

Meet the Creator of Captain Cereal: Marc Jackson!

Join the excitement at Hey Kids Comics on Sunday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM and get the chance to meet the creator of Captain Cereal, UK cartoonist Marc Jackson. In celebration of the release of his new comic collection, Marc will be leading a drawing session for kids and signing copies of his latest comic. Delve into the world of Captain Cereal, brought to life by Marc’s brilliant cartoons initially featured in the Hey Kids Comics zine. Copies of the new comic will be available for $6.99.

Register for free here.