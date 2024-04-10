Noma Projects, an offshoot from the three-Michelin-starred Noma focused on unique packaged goods, is coming to New York for a series of pop-ups next week from Sunday, April 14 to Friday, April 19. This is the first time the team from Noma Projects is doing a pop-up in the United States.

The entire week of pop-ups will take place in New York, and one will be at Greenpoint’s Dashi Okume (50 Norman Ave.), the natural broth shop that is part of the Japanese shopping and dining destination at 50 Norman.

According to its website, Noma Projects was founded in 2022 to share the knowledge, innovations and flavors outside of the Copenhagen restaurant that was known as the world’s best.

The company currently sells only a few products on their website, including condiments like hot sauce and vinegar, plus dashi, the broth that Dashi Okume is known for. Dashi is a family of stocks typically used as a base in Japanese cooking for dishes like miso soup.

Noma Projects’ dashi. Photo: Noma Project’s Instagram

On Thursday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dashi Okume will host a Noma Projects Market offering products for sale at the shop. Also starting at 11 a.m., A Taste of Noma Projects will offer different samplings of products in the cafe and the opportunity to meet the team from Noma Projects.

