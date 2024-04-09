On the heels of the latest NuHart Superfund site meeting in February, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will host another, this Wednesday, April 10, at 7 p.m.

The last meeting revealed that the remediation process has hit a snag, a change which required an amended Record of Decision.

“While the Brownfield portion of the site at 75 Dupont Street received a certificate of completion in December 2023 and is currently undergoing interior construction and half of the Superfund portion at 65 Dupont Street has been successfully remediated with a foundation built,” Greenpointers reported in February. “NYSDEC …reported that elevated concentrations of non-aqueous phase liquids (NAPLs) were found deeper than expected on the western side of the Superfund site (under the tent, for those looking from the street level), causing a modification of remediation plans.”

The DEC has proposed something called In-Situ Solidification, where contaminated soil gets mixed in with cement, creating a solidified mass of concrete that can help prevent further contamination.

The modification opens up a public comment period, which started in March and will go on until April 24. You can learn more and sign up for the meeting here.

Image via @EmilyAssembly Twitter

And if that’s got you thinking about other ways to help clean up our highly polluted neighborhood, then you’re in luck, because North Brooklyn Neighbors will host a Meeker CAG (Community Advisory Group) formation meeting that same night, kicking off at 6 p.m.

The Meeker meeting will be an in-person one at St. Cecilia’s (24 N. Henry St.) This meeting will deal with Greenpoint’s newest Superfund site at Meeker Avenue. Neighbors will discuss how the Meeker site will affect the community, and the ways that they can advocate for themselves through the formation of a community group.