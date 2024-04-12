Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) is known for decadent tasting menus and a rotating repertoire of resident chefs from all over the world.

The restaurant’s last chef, Nick Tamburo, put a small à la carte menu in place for walk-in guests. Tamburo’s menu included a lobster roll and clam chowder. Though Tamburo’s last day was a few weeks ago, fans can still enjoy his clam chowder by making it themselves at home.

Learn how to make Fulgurances Laundromat’s Clam Chowder below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Fulgurances Laundromat’s Clam Chowder

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

10 small clams

90 grams of clam juice (about 1/2 cup)

50 grams of dry vermouth (about 3 1/2 tablespoons)

60 grams of heavy cream (about 4 tablespoons)

7 grams of chopped shallot (about 1 teaspoon)

5 grams of chopped garlic (less than 1 teaspoon)

Black pepper

Thyme

Butter

2 ounces of Yukon gold potatoes

2 ounces of celery

2 ounces of Spanish onion

Directions