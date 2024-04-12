Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) is known for decadent tasting menus and a rotating repertoire of resident chefs from all over the world.
The restaurant’s last chef, Nick Tamburo, put a small à la carte menu in place for walk-in guests. Tamburo’s menu included a lobster roll and clam chowder. Though Tamburo’s last day was a few weeks ago, fans can still enjoy his clam chowder by making it themselves at home.
Learn how to make Fulgurances Laundromat’s Clam Chowder below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Fulgurances Laundromat’s Clam Chowder
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
10 small clams
90 grams of clam juice (about 1/2 cup)
50 grams of dry vermouth (about 3 1/2 tablespoons)
60 grams of heavy cream (about 4 tablespoons)
7 grams of chopped shallot (about 1 teaspoon)
5 grams of chopped garlic (less than 1 teaspoon)
Black pepper
Thyme
Butter
2 ounces of Yukon gold potatoes
2 ounces of celery
2 ounces of Spanish onion
Directions
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Drop in the celery and cook until it is tender but still retains some crunch.
- Remove celery from the pot and place into an ice bath.
- Blanch the onion until it is tender and no raw onion taste remains.
- Remove onion from the pot and place into an ice bath.
- Blanch the potatoes until they are cooked through but not falling apart.
- Remove potatoes from the pot and cool in an ice bath.
- Steam the littleneck clams just until they pop open.
- Pull the meat from the shells and separate the skirt from the bellies.
- Set skirts aside and reserve the bellies in a small amount of clam juice.
- Sweat shallot and garlic in butter, deglaze with vermouth and reduce by half.
- Add the heavy cream and reduce by half.
- Add the clam juice and reduce to desired flavor and consistency.
- In a blender, combine the warm chowder with the clam skirts and blend on high for 2 minutes.
- Pass through a chinois.
- Steep with thyme while warm, then remove.
- Place chowder into a whipped cream canister and charge twice with N20. (If you do not own an N20 whipped cream canister, you can skip this step.)
- Shake well.
- In the bottom of a bowl, place blanched Yukon gold potatoes, blanched celery, and blanched Spanish onion.
- Add the previously reserved bellies of the clams.
- Dispense the warm chowder over top and season with black pepper.