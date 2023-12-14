It’s been in the works for over a year, but Cecily will finally see the light of day. And at a time when it feels like restaurants are popping up in Greenpoint at a breakneck pace (the past couple of weeks have seen impressive openings with Gator, the Noble, and Radio Star).

After a few days of a soft opening, Cecily will open its doors to the public today, December 14, taking over from the space that used to house IRL Gallery at 80 Franklin Street.

Photos: David Malosh

New York hospitality veterans Kristin Ma, Sommelier & Beverage Director, and Tara Noble, Service Director, first met at the Prospect Heights wine bar LaLou and have teamed up with Executive Chef Zach Frieling, fresh off stints at The Four Horsemen and Jupiter. The menu focuses on seasonal, vegetable-forward dishes, like porcini “chicharrones” with egg yolk, mackerel toast, and butter beans with braised collards. Cecily’s wine list offers up bottles from “off-the-beaten-path Spanish regions.”

Greenpointers first broke the news of the restaurant in November 2022 and spoke with the team about the process of landing in Greenpoint. Frieling, Ma, and Noble all reside in Brooklyn and wanted to craft a space that would be responsive to the needs of the community and their staff alike.

Photo: David Malosh

They started the process by meeting with Greenpoint’s assembly member, Emily Gallagher, and hosting open houses for community members to learn about the new space. “We didn’t want to be extractive — we want to be a part of the neighborhood,” said Ma in 2022. “The neighborhood is quickly changing, and the people who have been here for a long time are really protectionist.”

According to a recent press release, the team plans “to offer staff purposeful profit-sharing and ownership opportunities, encompassing direct mentorship in skills ranging from wine tasting to restaurant finance.” They also plan to launch daytime dining in 2024.

Cecily hours are currently: Thursday – Saturday, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday & Monday, 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.