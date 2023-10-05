Greg Walsh, the owner of Greg’s Trees, a cherished chain of tree stands, has built Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch for the second year in a row.

The pumpkin patch is now open for the season through October 31, and this year, it is located at Williamsburg’s Pollyn (115 Broadway). Similar to last year, the patch includes an extensive variety of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes, including fancy and unique gourds, plus a large selection of Halloween and fall decorations and merchandise like carving kits.

Halloween and fall decor at Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch.

Walsh is “thrilled” to be partnering with Pollyn for the first time this year, for a more “community-based experience.” He told Greenpointers that the owners of Pollyn are environmentalists who transformed an empty lot into a beloved seasonal plant store.

Greg noted that the relocation from the waterfront to Pollyn was solely based on construction, explaining that an ice skating rink is being built there for the winter, which will be conveniently located near one of Greg’s tree stands in the park.

Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch at Pollyn.

Every Saturday until Halloween Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch is hosting a Hoppy Hallowine party with fun for the whole family. From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., the patch will offer activities like pumpkin carving and painting. Plus, all supplies are included, and clean-up is provided, so parents can enjoy themselves.

After the family festivities, at 8 p.m., a more mature party begins that includes a full bar and music from a live guest DJ.

Selections of pumpkins amid the decorations at Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch.

Walsh has been in the business of holidays for almost 40 years. He works on various holiday-based events and stands from October through Mother’s Day. Walsh is a retired school teacher who taught special education for 20 years and ran a work-study program for students with special needs.

Greg resurrected his pumpkin patch business last year when real estate management company Two Trees invited him to use the lot “for the purpose of creating community” in the neighborhood. It was an offer that Walsh did not want to pass up.

“I haven’t done pumpkin stands for 20 years,” Walsh told Greenpointers last year. He explained that from 1985 to 2000, he did have small pumpkin stands around the city, but “nothing like this,” comparing his small stands of the past to the elaborate ones he constructs now.

Halloween decor, carving kits, and pumpkins at Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch.

After Halloween, Walsh will transition directly into the Christmas season with his tree stands across the city.

Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch at Pollyn is open everyday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.