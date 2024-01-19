Greenpoint’s Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is offering a new zero-proof drink menu in honor of Dry January.

Owner and beverage director, Billy Van Dolsen, highlights local purveyors and premium ingredients on the new mocktail menu. Options include the Bittersweet Bliss with Three Spirit Social Elixir, orange, lemon, and ginger beer; the Livener Paloma with Three Spirit Livener, grapefruit, lime, agave, and soda; and the Nightcap Penicillin with Three Spirit Nightcap, lemon, honey, and ginger.

Other non-alcoholic offerings at Sereneco include Athletic Brewing’s Golden Ale, Fermentorium Kombucha, St. Agrestis Phony Negroni, and Curious Elixirs No. 2.

Van Dolsen has shared the recipe for the Nightcap Penicillin, which you can find below. (See last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.)

Sereneco’s Nightcap Penicillin

Ingredients

2 ounces of Three Spirit Nightcap

1 ounce of lemon juice

1/2 ounce of honey syrup (combine equal amounts of honey and hot water to make the syrup)

Non-alcoholic ginger beer (Sereneco recommends Fever Tree or Reed’s.)

Candied ginger and lemon twist for garnish

Directions