Chez Ma Tante (90 Calyer St.) has served unfussy French-ish fare since 2017. Owners Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber named their neighborhood bistro after a French euphemism that refers to leisure time that is unaccounted for and a Montreal hot dog shack of the same name.

The American, European, and French-Canadian-inspired dishes from the restaurant’s Executive Chef Oscar Paz are eaten in an understated dining room meant to evoke a friend’s dinner party, according to the owners.

Chez Ma Tante’s Executive Chez Oscar Paz. Photo: Liz Clayman

On Friday, January 12, Chez Ma Tante announced that the bistro “will temporarily close for the foreseeable future on February 18.” The Instagram post highlighted that Chez Ma Tante was forced to close due to “damage and necessary repairs” needed in the building that houses the restaurant.

Chez Ma Tante’s owners Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber. Photo: Liz Clayman

“We’re disappointed we need to close our doors for the time being, especially as we gear up for another year,” O’Neal and Leiber told Greenpointers, however, it sounds like the owners are confident that the bistro will be back.

“We are working with our landlords to ensure swift construction to be back in action as soon as possible for our dear neighborhood,” the pair continued. “Our space in 90 Calyer has been a restaurant in one form or another for over 30 years. The last seven have been wonderful, and Chez Ma Tante will return for many more.”

v

The Chez Ma Tante owners added that they “love Greenpoint and can’t imagine being anywhere else,” adding that they will keep everyone abreast of any important updates before a “grand reopening later this year.”

Chez Ma Tante. Photo: Liz Clayman

Other local spots, like Cafe Rosarito and The Springs, have recently shuttered in more abrupt manners, so there is something to be said for the fact that Chez Ma Tante is giving neighbors one month to (temporarily) bid farewell to their favorite pancakes and skate frites.