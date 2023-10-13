Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Here’s hoping you’re avoiding Friday the 13th’s dreaded lousy luck. Unfortunately, we’re at least partially cursed with another rainy Saturday on the horizon.

Another neighborhood meeting concerning the NuHart Superfund Site took place this past week. And speaking of environmental woes, a truck accident led to 50 gallons of diesel being spilled in Greenpoint, though HazMat has contained the situation.

Hungry? sadly closed. Paulie Gee’s and Pierozek teamed up to make the pierogi of Greenpoint’s dreams. The long-awaited Ilis finally opened and promises a dining experience unlike any other. Brooklyn Greens will host a community dinner series in the weeks ahead.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York hosted a fundraiser in East Williamsburg yesterday.

St. Stan’s is hosting its annual 5K — read more about which streets will be affected.

We’ve got the lowdown on the best family-friendly activities in North Brooklyn this Halloween season. Faurschou New York has a new, exciting slate of shows.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe and our weekend guide.

In and around North Brooklyn

We all know that neighborhood trees have recently taken a beating. So let’s do our part to keep them around with Saturday’s City of Forest Day, taking place at McGolrick Park.

Ilis was certainly the talk of the town, but Mexi got some love from Brooklyn Magazine.