The Thai restaurant Hungry? (77 Norman Avenue) closed unceremoniously over the weekend, according to several tips from our readers. Signage on the door mentions the lease was finished, and they planned on looking for a new location.
Hungry? had been serving up Thai classics since 2014. Though the snug space afforded limited sit-down options, Hungry? ran a robust takeout operation, offering generous lunch specials.
Of note, Hungry’s next-door neighbor, CUP, also closed recently, chalking up the decision to post-pandemic difficulties, leaving that 77-79 Norman Avenue storefront space empty.
As a Hungry? regular, I’m personally devastated and will miss the spicy beef immensely. Hopefully, that new location isn’t too far away!
“Chalking up the decision to post-pandemic difficulties” is the popular obligatory and worn out excuse used by any establishment which has shut down operations. Fact of the matter is that there are more restaurants open, or opening, which cater to customers’ faddy food habits and these places lose their popularity for no good reason other than other choices.
I agree with Joe, there are so many amazing dining choices now in Greenpoint, people simply move on to other choices. Also the landlord who owns this property is an absolute scumbag and I would not be surprised if the owners of the restaurant had had enough of him.
