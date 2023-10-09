The Thai restaurant Hungry? (77 Norman Avenue) closed unceremoniously over the weekend, according to several tips from our readers. Signage on the door mentions the lease was finished, and they planned on looking for a new location.

Hungry? had been serving up Thai classics since 2014. Though the snug space afforded limited sit-down options, Hungry? ran a robust takeout operation, offering generous lunch specials.

Of note, Hungry’s next-door neighbor, CUP, also closed recently, chalking up the decision to post-pandemic difficulties, leaving that 77-79 Norman Avenue storefront space empty.

As a Hungry? regular, I’m personally devastated and will miss the spicy beef immensely. Hopefully, that new location isn’t too far away!