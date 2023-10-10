Living in a post-Roe world is scary. We’re lucky to live in a state and city that upholds reproductive freedom, but in order for organizations like Planned Parenthood to keep providing crucial healthcare services, they rely on the support of generous donors.

Planned Parenthood of Greater NY will host a fundraiser at 99 Scott in East Williamsburg this Thursday, October 12. The event has the backing of celebrity hosts such as Beanie Feldstein, Catherine Cohen, and AnnaSophia Robb.

The evening promises “three hours of premium open bar, music by DJs Auntie Spice, Boston Chery, and Belinda Becker, late night snacks by Tacombi and Chip City, [and] specialty drinks sponsored by Body Vodka.” Williamsburg-based bike shop Rad Power Bikes is donating a bike to be raffled off at the event.

Tickets start at $150. Contact events@ppgreaterny.org for any questions.