It’s almost Halloween! I know it’s kind of scary how fast this fall is flying by, so let’s make the most of it.

You’ve likely seen the story about (and stopped by) Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch and the Hoppy Halloween parties and are now looking for more not-so-scary Halloween activities for kids in the area this October. Rest assured, our local neighborhood has many ways to carve out a good time.

Greenpointers has rounded up a list of fun local events for kids this Halloween season, with everything from a Halloween-themed rock concert to a kids’ movie night to (not one, but two!) dog parades.

Scroll down to see all the ways you and your kids can have a frightfully-fun October.

Town Square’s Children’s Halloween Parade and Spooktacular Party

On October 29, Town Square, a North Brooklyn nonprofit that offers family programming, is hosting its annual Halloween bash that kicks off with a party followed by a free costume parade.

v

Town Square’s Spooktacular Party will be at Hide & Seek (593 Manhattan Ave.) with timed 50-minute sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. Pick the entry time of your choice when purchasing your ticket. The party includes arts and crafts, party games, live music, and of course, candy. Tickets for the Spooktacular Party are $20 online in advance for kids, and $30 day of event if supplies are available. Special Parent tickets that will admit two people are $10. Town Square noted that tickets are limited and they may sell out, like they have in prior years.

The Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade starts at 1 p.m. in McCarren Park at Manhattan Avenue and Driggs Avenue. Costumed kids of all ages will march up Manhattan Avenue to Greenpoint Avenue and back to the park. Participating in the parade is free.

Rock n Roll Playhouse’s Halloween Spectacular at Brooklyn Bowl

On Sundays, Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.) hosts Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series geared toward younger tots under six. During the shows, the musicians play versions of songs from famous rock bands, like the Grateful Dead, Phish, Queen, plus Elton John, Bob Marley, and Taylor Swift. Kids sing, dance, and even play with hula hoops and other fun things during the shows.

On October 29, the show is Halloween-themed. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. All tickets are $16 plus a fee, for both kids and parents. During the month of October, Rock and Roll Playhouse will be supporting Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, so you can feel extra good about attending.

Play Kids’ Halloween Party and Movie Night

Play Kids (33 Nassau Ave.) is hosting a Halloween Glow in the Dark Costume Party and Movie Night on Friday, October 27, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. It is a drop-off event for kids ages four to eight, supervised by Play Kids staff. Tickets cost $42 per child, and there is a discount for siblings.

The kids will watch Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, play games and win small treats, have pizza and popcorn, and even enjoy open play at Play Kids’ cool space. Kids can come in costume and will receive goodie bags to take home.

McGolrick Dog Halloween Parade

This year is the 3rd Annual McGolrick Dog Halloween Parade. The parade sees a mutt-ly mix of dogs of all shapes and sizes dressed up in fun and hilarious costumes. It is free to participate and fun for kids of all ages, even if they don’t own dogs.

The parade will take place October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the McGolrick Park Dog Run, and is sponsored by some amazing local businesses.

Peanut & Honey Pumpkin Party and Contest

Peanut & Honey (497 Driggs Ave.) is hosting not one, but two Halloween events for kids this year.

The first event is a Kids’ Pumpkin Party on October 20, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Peanut & Honey. The local kids store is hosting “a pumpkin-filled afternoon of fun, games, and treats,” inviting kids to wear their costumes and paint pumpkins. The party is for kids nine months to eight years old. Peanut & Honey is asking everyone to register online to ensure they have enough treats and pumpkins for everyone. Tickets are $25 per child.

The second event is a Spooktacular Halloween Photo Op Contest for Kids, also at the store. The event takes place all day on October 31. “Come Trick or Treat & Snap a Photo!” Peanut & Honey wrote. Tickets for this party are also $25.

The store is giving away a prize of $250 store credit for the Costume Contest winner. Contestants have to dress up, visit Peanut & Honey on Halloween, take a photo at their photo op spot, share it on Instagram and tag Peanut & Honey and then follow them on Instagram. The lucky winner will be revealed on the next day at noon via a live broadcast by random draw.

The William Vale’s Pumpkin Patch and Fall Block Party

A previous Halloween costume contest at William Vale. Photo: William Vale

The William Vale (111 North 12th St.) is hosting two Fall Block Parties in its pumpkin patch at Vale Park, which is on the hotel’s outdoor second-floor mezzanine. The hotel invites everyone to visit the patch, pick pumpkins, and get into the fall spirit. The best part is that the tickets are free.

The block parties will be on October 14 and October 21 noon – 3 p.m. On October 14, there will be a kids costume contest at 2 p.m., and on October 21, there will be a pet costume contest at 2 p.m. On both Saturdays the block parties will offer pumpkin decorating, lawn games, face painting, and autumnal treats.