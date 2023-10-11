As the weather turns chillier, our human urge for nesting and coziness kicks in. Often, that means an elaborately put-together dinner at home with friends, but why not take the work out of the equation entirely?

A new Community Dinner series at an unlikely location (Brooklyn Greens, a golf club based in East Williamsburg) offers a family-style meal for a good cause.

Karina Garcia, recently profiled in Eater NY, is the chef behind the operation, alongside her husband Lalo Rodriguez. They’ll be serving up a three-course meal with drink pairings in order to raise money for their soon-to-open restaurant in Harlem.

The duo first started their supper club, Cocina Consuelo, out of their apartment, eventually expanding to Smorgasburg before landing on a permanent location at 130 Hamilton Street. While a menu for the Community Dinner hasn’t been revealed yet, Eater’s description of the upcoming restaurant offers some insight into what diners might expect: “Cocina Consuelo will have dulce de leche doughnuts and coffee during the day; by night it will operate as a restaurant focused on Mexican cooking, like the bone marrow birria Garcia has come to be known for, and aguachiles.”

The dinners will take place on October 17 & 26, with seatings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn Greens is partnering with sponsors like Local Roots NYC and Graza and is currently hosting a giveaway on their Instagram — check it out for more details.

