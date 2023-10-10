Well, dear Greenpointers, just when we thought our days of suffering through active oil spills were over, a truck gets into an accident on McGuinness Boulevard and changes all of that.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler tweeted (used X? I’m not saying that) yesterday that a truck carrying fuel hit a pole, which caused a ruptured tank.

Not many further details are known, aside from the information in Restler’s tweet: “50 gallons of diesel leaked. FDNY blocked off sewers. HazMat containment operations concluded.”

FDNY told Greenpointers that “the incident is under control, no reported injuries.”

The city’s Department of Environmental Conservation did not respond to our request for comment. We have reached out to Restler’s office for more information and will update the story as we learn more.

