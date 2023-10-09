As work continues at the NuHart Superfund Site on Dupont Street, North Brooklyn Neighbors is hosting the first community meeting about the project since June on Tuesday, October 10, at 6 p.m.

The meeting — which will be held virtually via Zoom and recorded — will include an information session, progress updates, and a Q&A portion featuring Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Council Member Lincoln Restler, and Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez.

As of the last meeting, foundation was being poured at 75 Dupont St. (NuHart East, the Brownfield portion) and the project was beginning to move into Phase 2, which included the excavation of 65 Dupont St. (NuHart West, the Superfund section). As of last week, the first part of NuHart West’s excavation is complete and the tent will be moved to its final location, while foundation work continues at NuHart East — additional pours are scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, and Friday, October 13, facilitated by approximately 80 trucks delivering concrete.

Click here to register and receive the meeting link, receive weekly email updates here, and see air quality monitoring reports here.