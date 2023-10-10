If it seems like a lot more people are running these days, you’re not imagining things! Especially this Sunday, October 15, when the Get to the ‘Point 5K Run/Walk hits the streets for its 29th year.

The event — benefitting and organized by St. Stan’s Catholic Academy — is a family affair, with races for virtually every age group, starting with a 25-yard dash open to children ages 2 through 5 at 10:30 a.m. It’s followed by a 50-yard dash for kids 6 through 9, 75-yard dash for 10 through 12, and finally, the main 5k run/walk kicking off at 1 p.m. There’s a post-race party to follow, and, yes, it has its own registration that doesn’t require any running.

The course snakes through much of the neighborhood, starting at St. Stan’s (12 Newel Street near Driggs Avenue) and covering parts of Driggs Avenue, North 12th, Berry, Lorimer, Calyer, Franklin, and Kent Streets, Manhattan and Meserole Avenues, Monitor Street, Nassau Avenue, and Humboldt Street, to cover 3.1 miles of Greenpoint pavement.

The subsequent celebration will feature prizes for age and gender categories, live music, food, games, and more. Register here.