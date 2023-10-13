Faurschou New York (148 Green Street) just got some exciting news with the opening of Ilis (a restaurant that will feature rotating art from the gallery, currently displaying an Ai Weiwei work made of Lego pieces). Now, art fans can further rejoice with the announcement of an exciting lineup of shows.

On October 21, Faurschou will open solo shows from the artists Tracey Emin and Donna Huanca, a mix of old and new work, running until July 14, 2024.

For the first time ever in the U.S., Emin’s seminal work Exorcism of the Last Painting I Ever Made will be on display. The exorcism is installation, an artifact of her decision in 1996 to live in “an enclosed room setting at the Galleri Andreas Brändström in Stockholm for 3 weeks to reconcile with her anxieties and guilt around painting, a medium she had abandoned 6 years prior,” according to a press release. During her time in the room, Emin produced “12 canvases, seven body paintings, and 79 works on paper.” The room in its preserved state will be on view.

Donna Huanca’s work at Faurschou New York. Photo credit: Billie Clarken

Emin’s installation will be joined by a new body of work from interdisciplinary artist Donna Huanca, entitled SCAR TISSUE (BLURRED EARTH). “With a sustained focus on natural cycles of life and the passage of time, Huanca draws inspiration from ancient rituals, anthropology, and contemporary fashion,” the press release states. “By merging, layering and juxtaposing materials, textures, vibrant colors, sound, scent, and movement, Huanca presents us with transformative environments that defy convention.”

Faurschou New York is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 – 7 p.m.

