Founded by Greenpoint local Nil Zacharias, Plantega is a company that provides 100% plant-based deli meat and other bodega-inspired items to delis in the area like Greenpoint Deli & Market, God Bless USA Deli, Bedford Gourmet Deli, and Metro Organic Deli. Popular Plantega items are the chopped cheese, the bacon, egg, and cheese, and the spicy breakfast burrito.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Zacharias has shared Plantega’s recipe for the completely plant-based Chicken Tender Sub. Zacharias explained that the key ingredients in the sandwich, like the plant-based chicken tenders and the dairy-free nacho cheddar, can be purchased in local grocery stores.

Learn how to make your own plant-based chicken tender sub below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Plantega’s Chicken Tender Sub

Ingredients

5 Daring Breaded Plant Chicken Tenders

v

4 tablespoons of WayFare Nacho Cheddar

¼ cup of lettuce

3 slices of tomato

3 rings or ¼ cup of red onions

1 tablespoon of vegan mayonnaise

1 hero roll

Directions