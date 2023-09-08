Good afternoon Greenpointers,

Congratulations to all North Brooklyn parents who sent their kids back to school this week! To celebrate, we’ve posted some fun ‘back to school’ ads from the 1950s and 60s.

With kids at school, parents may want to treat themselves at the neighborhood’s newest bathhouse… but, they will have to wait until 2025.

In the meantime, enjoy our new photo series, “Meet Your Neighbor,” from Greenpointers and local photographer, Michael Abramson.

You can also learn how to be a better neighbor at places like Transmitter Park. In other park news, Films on the Green Series Returns with “Leap!” at McGolrick Park.

Brooklyn Brewery is teaming up with Wax Poetics for a B.I.G. celebration of hip hop and Brooklyn Lager.

Avant Gardner may be in hot water for the foreseeable future as it looks at two lawsuits coupled with a recent festival weekend being called “a fiasco.”

In exciting restaurant news, Uzuki opened at the Japanese-themed 50 Norman complex.

Next weekend is Rosh Hashanah and later this month is Yom Kippur, so we’ve written about ways to celebrate with the Greenpoint Shul.

To celebrate the U.S. Open finals, try out Bk Backyard’s Honey Deuce recipe, and to see what else is up this weekend, check out with our weekend roundup.

After a months-long hiatus, pierogis meet punk again this weekend at local music venue Warsaw (261 Driggs) is opening its doors to the public again with a glow up, live shows, and of course pierogis!

Warsaw’s new green room, complete with pierogi pillows

In and around North Brooklyn

Construction is nearing completion on Greenpoint’s 173 McGuinness Boulevard.

Tomorrow, the Korean Cultural Center of New York will celebrate Korean culture at the MAUM Market in Bushwick.

Also tomorrow, Talea is throwing a free party at the Williamsburg taproom to celebrate their collab with Olipop.

On September 12, head to the Greenpoint Library’s rooftop garden to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop.

There was a fun dance party in McGorlick Park this past Wednesday.